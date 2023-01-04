Miracle as boy, 9, injured in Sea World Helicopter crash is taken off life support

<!–

A Geelong boy who survived the horrific Sea World helicopter crash has been taken from life and is now in stable condition in hospital.

Leon De Silva, 9, was put into an induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the Gold Coast helicopter crash on Monday afternoon that killed pilot Ash Jenkinson and three passengers.

The three other passengers were seriously injured, including Leon and his mother Winnie.

The boy was taken from life on Thursday.

“It’s a goddamn miracle,” a Queensland Health spokesperson said:

West Sydney, 10-year-old Nicholas Tadros, whose mother died in the crash, remains on a ventilator

