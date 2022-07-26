Mira Sorvino’s Oscars speech that left her beloved father Paul Sorvino in tears goes viral

Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino passed away unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 83 after suffering health problems in recent years.

Shortly after it was announced that he passed, a clip made the rounds in which his daughter Mira Sorvino of Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion fame called her father Paul during her Oscar acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in the 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite. .

The clip was touching as Mira said onstage that her father Paul had taught her everything she knew about acting, he covered his face with his hands and burst into tears as he sat next to her mother Lorraine Davis.

Thanks Dad: A clip of Mira Sorvino paying tribute to her father Paul Sorvino during her Academy Award acceptance speech in 1996 has gone viral after his death at age 83 on Monday

Tears: The clip was touching as Mira said onstage that her father Paul taught her everything she knew about acting, he covered his face with his hands and burst into tears as he sat next to her mother Lorraine Davis

The speech took place at the 68th Academy Awards in 1996, which was held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles.

“When you give me this award, you honor my father, Paul Sorvino, who taught me everything I know about acting,” said Mira, who wore her blond hair in a bun as she put on a beautiful diamond necklace.

“I love you very much, Daddy,” she added.

Shortly after the news of Paul’s death, Mira took to Twitter to express her grief.

‘My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed away. My heart is torn apart – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’ll send your love in the stars, Daddy as you take off.’

So long ago: The speech took place at the 68th Academy Awards in 1996, which was held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles

The Gold: She won the award for her turn as a smart streetwalker opposite Woody Allen in the 1995 movie Mighty Aphrodite

The two were always close.

In April, she wished him a happy 83rd birthday. “A very happy birthday to my father Paul Sorvino,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a black and white photo of herself and her father.

“I miss you very much and hope to be together in person very soon!” added the Barcelona star.

When Sorvino learned during the #MeToo settling that Mira was one of the women allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein, he told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein “wouldn’t walk.” He would be in a wheelchair.’

Heartbroken daughter: Mira posted a tribute to her late father on Monday: ‘A life of love, joy and wisdom with him is over’

“He better hope he goes to jail. ‘Cause when we meet [each other] I think he will be on the ground,” Sorvino told the news channel in 2018.

“He’s going to jail that bastard. And good for him if he goes, otherwise he must meet me.’

Then he added, “And I’ll kill that bastard.”

Mira claimed that Weinstein’s attempts to get along with her began in 1995, when she promoted her role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite. He began massaging her shoulders while the two were alone in a hotel room at the Toronto Film Festival, according to Mira, who said he then tried to move on, but she was able to fend him off at the time.

Still a beauty: Mira, 54, was last seen in downtown New York City on June 29

One of his last photos: from left, Andy Buckley, his wife Dee Dee Benkie, Paul and Mira are pictured together in February 2020

A few weeks later, he managed to bypass her doorman and reach her apartment around midnight, whereupon she told him her boyfriend was on his way after he called a male friend to run over to him.

Mira believes this rejection from Weinstein ultimately hurt her career.

“There could have been other factors, but I felt absolutely frozen and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it,” the actress said.

Mira later added that her story “pales” to some of the other stories.

His publicist Roger Neal told DailyMail.com Sorvino died of natural causes in Indiana Monday morning. His wife of eight years, actress and political expert Dee Dee Benkie, was by his side.

Family Ties: Sorvino (center) pictured with his first wife, Lorraine Davis (left) and their daughter Mira (right) in December 1982 in New York City during the That Championship Season premiere

Another event: Mira, Amanda Sorvino, Charlie Korsmo, Paul and his second wife, Vanessa Arico, are photographed together in June 1990

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest artists ever to be praised on screen and on stage,” Benkie said in a statement.

In his more than 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in movies and television. He often said that while he was perhaps best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting, and opera.

The star was most famous for his role as Paul Cicero in the 1990 hit film Goodfellas starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

He played an Italian-American communist in Warren Beatty’s Reds, Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s Nixon and mob boss Eddie Valentine in The Rocketeer. He also had a recurring role as Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the hit TV show Law & Order.

A classic, the star was best known for his role as Paul Cicero in the 1990 hit film Goodfellas, starring Ray Liotta, who also died this year, and Robert De Niro. From left to right, Liotta, De Niro, Sorvino and Joe Pesci

Sorvino married actress Lorraine Davis in 1966. The couple had three children together – including Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino, before divorcing in 1988.

He remarried in 1991 to real estate agent Vanessa Arico, but the couple broke up about five years later in 1996.

Seemingly devoted to his family, Sorvino even directed and starred in a movie written by his daughter Amanda Sorvino and featuring his son Michael Sorvino.

He was proud of his children and wept when the eldest Mira won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mighty Aphrodite in 1996. He told the Los Angeles Times that evening that he didn’t have the words to express how he felt.

“They don’t exist in any language I’ve ever heard — well, maybe Italian,” he said of his daughter’s achievement.