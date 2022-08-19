Mira Sorvino, 54, shares heartbreaking post month after Paul Sorvino died at 83

Mira Sorvino ‘feared’ the death of her parents all her life.

The father of the 54-year-old actress, actor Paul Sorvino, died last month at the age of 83 and Mira admitted that her grief is still very raw. ‘I miss you daddy! I’ve feared my parents’ death all my life. Now it has partially succeeded,” the Barcelona actress tweeted on Thursday.

She added: ‘I have tremendous sympathy for all those who have lost parents. It lets you go, pushes you into a position you were unprepared for, without the advice and love of those you valued most…”

So much pain: Mira Sorvino “feared” the death of her parents all her life. The father of the 54-year-old actress, actor Paul Sorvino, died last month at the age of 83 and Mira admitted that her grief is still very raw. Seen in 2002

Mira — whose mother is Paul’s ex-wife Lorraine Davis — got support from her celebrity friends, with Star Wars actor Mark Hamill writing, “Dear Mira. Your loss is shared by a world enriched by his talent, impeccable artistry. His legacy is immeasurable, like you I will cherish his memory forever.”

And Patricia Arquette wrote: ‘I know it is a great loss. Your father was also a great actor and so proud of you.’

Mira previously paid tribute to her “wonderful father” after his death.

She said, “My father, the great Paul Sorvino, has passed away. My heart is torn apart – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

Heartbreaking: I miss you daddy! I’ve feared my parents’ death all my life. Now it has partially succeeded,” the Barcelona actress tweeted on Thursday. Seen in 2004

“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’ll send your love in the stars, Daddy as you take off.’

Paul died of natural causes after battling various health issues over the past few years.

His wife Dee Dee, whom he married in 2014, said in a statement: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino again, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest artists to ever grace the screen.” and phase.’

Thanks Dad: A clip of Sorvino paying tribute to her father Paul Sorvino during her 1996 Academy Award speech has gone viral after his death at age 83

In addition to Mira, Paul was also the father of Amanda and Michael and had five grandchildren.

Sorvino of Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion fame calling her father Paul during her Oscar acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in the 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite made the rounds.

The clip was touching as Mira said onstage that her father Paul had taught her everything she knew about acting, he covered his face with his hands and burst into tears as he sat next to her mother Lorraine Davis.

Tears: The clip was touching as Mira said onstage that her father Paul taught her everything she knew about acting, he covered his face with his hands and burst into tears as he sat next to her mother Lorraine Davis

One of my favorite Oscar moments was when Mira Sorvino won Best Supporting Actress for Mighty Aphrodite and took a moment to thank her father, Paul Sorvino, who was visually moved. Mira, a Harvard graduate, shows what a humble person her parents raised. RIP Paul Sorvino. pic.twitter.com/nJpwaEnyuL — Miss Yugoslavia (@StarcoVision) July 25, 2022

The speech took place at the 68th Academy Awards in 1996, which was held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles.

“When you give me this award, you honor my father, Paul Sorvino, who taught me everything I know about acting,” said Mira, who wore her blond hair in a bun as she put on a beautiful diamond necklace.

“I love you very much, Daddy,” she added.

Shortly after the news of Paul’s death, Mira took to Twitter to express her grief.

‘My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed away. My heart is torn apart – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’ll send your love in the stars, Daddy as you take off.’

So long ago: The speech took place at the 68th Academy Awards in 1996, which was held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles

The Gold: She won the award for her turn as a smart streetwalker opposite Woody Allen in the 1995 movie Mighty Aphrodite

The two were always close.

In April, she wished him a happy 83rd birthday. “A very happy birthday to my father Paul Sorvino,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a black and white photo of herself and her father.

“I miss you very much and hope to be together in person very soon!” added the Barcelona star.

When Sorvino learned during the #MeToo settling that Mira was one of the women allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein, he told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein “wouldn’t walk.” He would be in a wheelchair.’

Heartbroken daughter: Mira posted a tribute to her late father on Monday: ‘A life of love, joy and wisdom with him is over’

“He better hope he goes to jail. ‘Cause when we meet [each other] I think he will be on the ground,” Sorvino told the news channel in 2018.

“He’s going to jail that bastard. And good for him if he goes, otherwise he must meet me.’

Then he added, “And I’ll kill that bastard.”

Mira claimed that Weinstein’s attempts to get along with her began in 1995, when she promoted her role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite. He began massaging her shoulders while the two were alone in a hotel room at the Toronto Film Festival, according to Mira, who said he then tried to move on, but she was able to fend him off at the time.

One of his last photos: from left, Andy Buckley, his wife Dee Dee Benkie, Paul and Mira are pictured together in February 2020

A few weeks later, he managed to bypass her doorman and reach her apartment around midnight, whereupon she told him her boyfriend was on his way after he called a male friend to run over to him.

Mira believes this rejection from Weinstein ultimately hurt her career.

“There could have been other factors, but I felt absolutely frozen and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it,” the actress said.

Mira later added that her story “pales” on some of the others.