<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The minute’s silence for Her Majesty The Queen before Brentford v Arsenal was perfectly observed by those in attendance at the Brentford Community Stadium this morning.

Respect has been paid across the Premier League following the Queen’s passing last week, with managers leading teams out before a minute’s commemoration and the national anthem.

In the capital today, the silence was carried out perfectly before a rendition of God Save the King by Lloyd Griffith, after several other tributes were disrupted across the country.

The Premier League released a statement explaining that clubs would be given the opportunity to ‘pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ at every match over the weekend of 16-18. September.

The services have generally been carried out well, but some fans have disrupted the tributes for various reasons, with the largest protests in the country at Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Ajax last week.

There are three games left before the international break, when the English football team will pay a special tribute to the Queen.

Mikel Arteta (left) and Thomas Frank (second left) laid wreaths before the match today

Boos could be heard at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday before Antonio Conte’s side faced Leicester and the minute’s silence at Dundee United was broken by shouts from the home supporters.

At Brentford, the teams, led by managers Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank, were clapped onto the pitch before the minute’s silence.

The teams then gathered around the center circle, with wreaths placed in the middle of the field by the leaders.

The silence was impeccably observed before the national anthem was sung with Union Jack flags in the stands.