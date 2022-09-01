Mint issues 50c coin with code to mark 75th year of spy agency Australian Signals Directorate

<!–

A new 50 cent coin gives new meaning to the term “money trouble” as it comes with a devilishly difficult code that would require a spymaster to crack it.

The letters, numbers and symbols engraved on the back of the commemorative coin conceal four messages about the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

You don’t get it in your change, but only 50,000 coins are created and can only be purchased directly from the coin.

What does the Australian Signals Directorate do? The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) provides intelligence, cybersecurity and conducts offensive cyber operations for the Australian Government and Defence. It secretly monitors and decrypts communications from foreign sources for security purposes. The agency also secures sensitive military and national security communications. It provides cybersecurity support to government, business and the community. ASD can also launch offshore cyber attacks to disrupt the activities of agents hostile to Australia. Two other intelligence agencies are in the Ministry of Defence, the Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organization (AG0) and the Defense Intelligence Organization (DIO). Other national security agencies include the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO), the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS), and the Office of National Assessments (ONA).

ASD Director General Rachel Noble said anyone who could crack the code on the coin had the potential to get into the spy game.

“This exciting coin release challenges Australians to engage in the kind of problem solving that our talented folks at ASD do every day, and may even hint at a new career with us for those who can crack it,” said Ms Noble.

“If you enjoy puzzling and problem solving, and if you can discover the messages on our 75th anniversary coin, then a career with ASD might be just what you’re looking for.”

Ms. Noble said the four layers of code on the coin represent the evolution of coding dating back to World War II.

ASD Director General Rachel Noble said anyone who cracks the code would be a good potential recruit for her agency

“In World War II, our people, military and civilians, and especially women… used pencil and paper to decode Japanese military codes, then re-encode them to send them to the Allies to let them know where Japanese war fighters were. were,” she said.

“We’ve used that part of our history in different layers, representing the advancement of encryption and technology through our 75 years.

The Australian Signals Directorate is the country’s premier cybersecurity and secret communications agency

“Like the early code breakers in ASD, you can get through some layers with pencil and paper, but towards the end you may need a computer to solve the last level.”

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the coin’s development required an intricate design.

“Although the 50-cent piece is Australia’s largest coin, it still doesn’t have much surface area,” Gordon said.

“Making sure people could see the code to decrypt it was one of the challenges our people with ASD were able to solve, to create a unique and special product.”

ASD activities include securing sensitive Australian communications, monitoring actors hostile to Australia and countering cybercrime.

Those interested in buying one of the 50,000 specially printed coins can do so at the Royal Australian Mint.