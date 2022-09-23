Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run… only to realize it’s a fly out after rounding third

St. Louis Cardinals minor league talent Delvin Perez produced a moment of magic Thursday night… just not what he expected!

Against the Atlanta Braves’ Triple A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, Perez appeared to have smashed a homer to left for his Memphis Redbirds.

On any given day that would have been the result, but the howling wind in Memphis had other ideas.

Trust us on this one, you’ll never see a better batter reaction to a fly out left than this one right here. Still a simple F7 in the scorebook. pic.twitter.com/LwWph2AZOb — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) 23 September 2022

The ball appeared to find its home over the outfield until the wind inexplicably blew it into the glove of Stripers left fielder Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Moments after hitting the ball, Perez began celebrating and flipped the bat as he jogged to first base.

His victory lap didn’t end there and he raised his hand in celebration after crossing into second place.

When he reached third base, cameras showed his teammates in the Redbirds’ dugout both in disbelief and delight at Perez’s blissful obliviousness.

As he jogged toward home plate, Perez turned and the harsh reality of the events slowly set in.

A crooked smile appeared, soon followed by the hands on his hand as he trudged into the Memphis living room.

Despite his comical lapse in judgment, Perez amused nearly everyone inside AutoZone Park, in downtown Memphis, with fans smiling and applauding his story.

It’s not the first premature celebration we’ve seen, but Perez is very much king of the clubhouse at the moment.

Consider this baseball’s answer to Nick Young.