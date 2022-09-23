WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run… only to realize it’s a fly out after rounding third

Sports
By Merry
Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run... only to realize it's a fly out after rounding third 18
1663946126 346 Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run only to realize its
Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run... only to realize it's a fly out after rounding third 19
1663946127 41 Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run only to realize its
Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run... only to realize it's a fly out after rounding third 20
1663946129 594 Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run only to realize its
Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run... only to realize it's a fly out after rounding third 21
1663946130 654 Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run only to realize its
Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run... only to realize it's a fly out after rounding third 22
1663946132 200 Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run only to realize its
Minor leaguer hilariously celebrates home run... only to realize it's a fly out after rounding third 23

Hilarious moment Cardinals minor league star is left confused after celebrating his ‘home run’… only to realize it’s a fly out after rounding third base as confused teammates look on

  • Memphis Redbirds shortstop Delvin Perez thought he had homered Thursday
  • To his dismay, he had actually knocked out a fly, but didn’t realize it until he crossed third
  • Perez flipped the bat, saluted the crowd before realizing he was wrong
  • Teammates, opponents and fans looked on in both amusement and confusion
  • Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com

By Patrick Djordjevic for Dailymail.Com

Published: 16:08, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 16:08, 23 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

St. Louis Cardinals minor league talent Delvin Perez produced a moment of magic Thursday night… just not what he expected!

Against the Atlanta Braves’ Triple A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, Perez appeared to have smashed a homer to left for his Memphis Redbirds.

On any given day that would have been the result, but the howling wind in Memphis had other ideas.


Delvin Perez, of the Memphis Redbirds, celebrated in style when he thought he had homered
Delvin Perez, of the Memphis Redbirds, celebrated in style when he thought he had homered

Delvin Perez, of the Memphis Redbirds, celebrated in style when he thought he had homered

The ball appeared to find its home over the outfield until the wind inexplicably blew it into the glove of Stripers left fielder Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Moments after hitting the ball, Perez began celebrating and flipped the bat as he jogged to first base.

His victory lap didn’t end there and he raised his hand in celebration after crossing into second place.

After crossing second base, long after the ball was caught, Perez continued his celebrations
After crossing second base, long after the ball was caught, Perez continued his celebrations

After crossing second base, long after the ball was caught, Perez continued his celebrations

Only after the complete astonishment of the opposing team did Perez realize he had knocked out a fly
Only after the complete astonishment of the opposing team did Perez realize he had knocked out a fly

Only after the complete astonishment of the opposing team did Perez realize he had knocked out a fly

When he reached third base, cameras showed his teammates in the Redbirds’ dugout both in disbelief and delight at Perez’s blissful obliviousness.

As he jogged toward home plate, Perez turned and the harsh reality of the events slowly set in.

A crooked smile appeared, soon followed by the hands on his hand as he trudged into the Memphis living room.

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer looked genuinely confused by the news
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer looked genuinely confused by the news

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer looked genuinely confused by the news

Some of Perez's Redbirds teammates looked on in amazement, amusement and confusion
Some of Perez's Redbirds teammates looked on in amazement, amusement and confusion

Some of Perez’s Redbirds teammates looked on in amazement, amusement and confusion

Despite his comical lapse in judgment, Perez amused nearly everyone inside AutoZone Park, in downtown Memphis, with fans smiling and applauding his story.

It’s not the first premature celebration we’ve seen, but Perez is very much king of the clubhouse at the moment.

Consider this baseball’s answer to Nick Young.

The 23-year-old isn't the first to prematurely celebrate an athletic feat, and he won't be the last
The 23-year-old isn't the first to prematurely celebrate an athletic feat, and he won't be the last

The 23-year-old isn’t the first to prematurely celebrate an athletic feat, and he won’t be the last

You might also like More from author
More Stories

A Premier League core and Neymar’s…

Merry

Fans attending sporting events across…

Merry

Italy vs England – Nations League:…

Merry
1 of 4,720

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More