Minor abdominal injury to Ferguson depletes New Zealand further for tri-series
“Lockie has a minor abdominal injury at the moment. We’re just going to make it and the most important thing is we get to the start of the World Cup and Lockie is ready to go,” Stead said. “He’s a very, very important cog in our bowling line-up. Unfortunately for him, he missed last year’s World Cup with the injury he had then. I mean, we’re aware of it and we want to make sure he’s right and ready for those early games at the World Cup.
“There’s that chance [of him missing the entire tri-series]. We’ll see how he responds to treatment in the coming days.”
On Saturday, New Zealand’s Blair Tickner chose Milne.
“It’s the first time I’ve seen Milne live at the nets and he looked really good,” said Stead. “We are happy with what we see there and again he is also coming out of a fairly extended injury break so the most important thing for us in these four games is to manage him and make sure he is right.”
Mitchell hopes to be fit for T20 World Cup
Mitchell, who was hit on the little finger of his right hand on Friday while hitting the net, is hoping to recover in time for New Zealand’s World Cup opener against Australia at the SCG on October 22.
“Obviously it’s not ideal timing, but we have good news on where the break is at hand and the time frame to be ready for the first game in Australia in a few weeks,” Mitchell told Spark Sport on the sidelines of New Zealand’s tri-series opener against Pakistan on Saturday. “We will do everything we can to be ready and keep our fingers crossed that I am ready to go.