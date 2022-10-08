Minor abdominal injury to Ferguson depletes New Zealand further for tri-series

A minor abdominal injury to fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has further exhausted New Zealand in the ongoing T20I tri-series, which will involve Pakistan and Bangladesh. The hosts are already without all-rounders Daryl Mitchell, who has been eliminated from the entire tri-series with a broken finger, and Mitchell Santner, who will join the squad on Sunday after his paternity break.

Given Ferguson’s injury history – he was also ruled out of the T20 World Cup last year with a calf tear – New Zealand will have to manage him carefully in the run-up to this year’s T20 World Cup. Head coach Gary Stead has said there is a chance Ferguson will miss the entire tri-series as well.

“Lockie has a minor abdominal injury at the moment. We’re just going to make it and the most important thing is we get to the start of the World Cup and Lockie is ready to go,” Stead said. “He’s a very, very important cog in our bowling line-up. Unfortunately for him, he missed last year’s World Cup with the injury he had then. I mean, we’re aware of it and we want to make sure he’s right and ready for those early games at the World Cup.

“There’s that chance [of him missing the entire tri-series]. We’ll see how he responds to treatment in the coming days.”

New Zealand’s other priority is to get Adam Milne fully fit for the global tournament. Milne, who is also injury prone, is working his way back from a persistent Achilles tendon injury that forced him to miss the Hundred earlier this year. His last competitive game was in March when he made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings.

On Saturday, New Zealand’s Blair Tickner chose Milne.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen Milne live at the nets and he looked really good,” said Stead. “We are happy with what we see there and again he is also coming out of a fairly extended injury break so the most important thing for us in these four games is to manage him and make sure he is right.”

The presence of Daryl Mitchell would make the XI . of New Zealand balancing•Getty Images

Mitchell hopes to be fit for T20 World Cup

Mitchell, who was hit on the little finger of his right hand on Friday while hitting the net, is hoping to recover in time for New Zealand’s World Cup opener against Australia at the SCG on October 22.

“Obviously it’s not ideal timing, but we have good news on where the break is at hand and the time frame to be ready for the first game in Australia in a few weeks,” Mitchell told Spark Sport on the sidelines of New Zealand’s tri-series opener against Pakistan on Saturday. “We will do everything we can to be ready and keep our fingers crossed that I am ready to go.

Dane Cleaver, the nephew of Kane Williamson, who last month hit 83 against India A in a one-day match in Chennai, has been named as Mitchell’s replacement for the tri-series. Cleaver will also be Conway’s backup wicketkeeper, although Finn Allen has also done the occasional job for his domestic side Wellington Firebirds.