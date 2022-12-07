Minns ‘prepared to deal with the judgment of the voters of NSW’ on pokies stance

Voters also have little faith in pubs and clubs to tackle problem gambling, with just 28 per cent confident that the powerful are doing enough and a sizeable 47 per cent describing their efforts as poor.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet has advocated reform of the gambling industry following a Crime Commission report that found slot machines were being used to launder money. The commission recommended the introduction of mandatory cashless games to limit dirty money being introduced through NSW poker machines.

The government’s plan to introduce cashless technology is expected to be contained in a broader response to the Crime Commission report, expected in the coming months. It will likely include a full-scale trial of a game card in specific areas of the state.

Minns said the prime minister needed to announce his policy on cashless gaming rather than campaign broadly on the issue.

“I think it is time for generalities, for [Perrottet’s] point of view, they’re over,” he said.