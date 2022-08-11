Minnie Driver shows off her impressive form in a black bikini while playing with her dog in Malibu

Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver was pictured enjoying a day at the beach in Malibu on Thursday morning.

The 49-year-old performer was first spotted playing with one of her dogs as she took in everything the radiant California sun had to offer.

The Academy Award-nominated actress later jumped into the deep blue waves and paddled out for a surfing excursion.

Driver wore a black bikini top showing off her muscular arms as she spent time on the beach.

The actress Good Will Hunting also wore matching bottoms and dark sunglasses.

The performer wore a wide-brimmed hat that kept the sun out of her face as she enjoyed the company of her dog.

Later, during her surf session, she wore a white long-sleeved rash guard and a black trucker cap.

Driver is no stranger to showing off her impressive form, and she shared a black and white photo of herself on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

The performer wore a one-strap bikini top and matching bottoms as he posed for the photo.

The actress also rocked stylish sunglasses and a trucker style cap.

She made it a point to call herself a “poser” in the caption of her post.

While making the most of her summer, Driver is currently involved in the production of several films, including the upcoming romantic comedy Rosaline.

The film revolves around Shakespeare’s eponymous character, who was mentioned but did not appear in Romeo and Juliet.

In addition to the actress, who will play The Nurse, the talents of Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Bradley Whitford will be featured in the film.

The film will be released later this year on both the Hulu and Disney+ platforms.

Driver will also appear in the biographical feature film Chevalier, which centers on the life of violinist Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

The cast of the film is led by Kelvin Harrison Jr and includes the talents of Samara Weaving and Lucy Boynton.

Physical production of the upcoming film began last year, with Prague as the primary filming location.

Chevalier is currently scheduled to premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022.