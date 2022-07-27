Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath tells the Premier League to give US soccer more respect

“There’s an ignorance and it’s disrespectful.” Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is on the attack, discussing the general, lofty British view of football in the US.

“Listen, the MLS is a tough league,” Heath insists. “You could be playing in a 110-degree heat in Houston one day and in high altitude Colorado, freezing cold the next. You make six-hour flights, adapt to different time zones and then play competitive matches. I promise you.

“When Alphonso Davies was here I told four or five clubs in England to take him but they said no. Bayern Munich seized the opportunity and now you’d be lucky to get £100million change for him. There’s a lot of talent here.’

Heat should know. He was part of Everton’s glorious squad of the mid-1980s, winning two league titles, an FA Cup and the European Cup II before becoming coach. He signed a new contract with Minnesota last month and has been working in the United States for 14 years.

“There is still a vision that European players come here to retire. Maybe they could years ago, but now it’s not so easy. Andrea Pirlo was not a mug, but he struggled and looked to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Many said he was done here. At least he got a new lease on life, he went back to AC Milan, won the Serie A title and they just gave him a new contract at the age of 40.

“You talk to Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Pirlo or Wayne Rooney and they’ll tell you how much respect they have for this league.”

Rooney has indeed put the US back in the spotlight after his surprise decision to return to DC United as a coach. It was a choice he had to defend after being criticized at home.

After last season was said to have been an almost extraordinary break from relegation with crisis-stricken Derby County, many expected aspiring coach Rooney to wait for a top job in the UK. However, he chose DC and many said it was a “backward step.”

Like Heath, Rooney labeled the view “disrespectful.” As fate would have it, the two came face to face for Rooney’s second match as Heath’s Minnesota defeated DC 2-0.

“Because of my Everton connections, I’ve known Wayne since he was 12,” Heath says. “His whole life is in the public eye and there is an element of escapism here. Not everyone in Washington will recognize him when he walks down the street, there is a certain anonymity in it and that is good for him as a person.

“He hadn’t gotten his work visa yet, so he wasn’t in the dugout and had to watch from the stands. We had a great conversation and he is very excited about what he can do here.

“There are still things for him to get his head around, like salary caps, designated players, but he will adapt. Considering what he did at Derby, the hurdles he had to overcome, it’s a wonder he wasn’t manager of the year, so his decision to come here wasn’t taken lightly.

“He is still young and the difference here is that you usually get time to grow as a coach.”

However, that’s an advantage that Heath admits can work against you.

“The only criticism from England coaches that is justified is the lack of relegation and what is causing it,” Heath admits. ‘I think it’s great that I can develop a project. The ethos in America is about growth, development, improvement, but the struggle keeps players out of their comfort zone. When you don’t have relegation, that natural pressure isn’t there, so it’s a constant struggle to motivate.

Growing up in England, it never lets you go, that fear of being at the bottom of the table, the stress levels. You know, in England it means people lose their jobs when you go down; drastic cuts, it’s not just about putting a dent in your pride or ego. That’s the only downside here that makes players think differently. You have to change their mindset so that they don’t just get left behind.

“Everyone wants the country to produce better players and it is happening. Bayern Munich has a successful relationship with FC Dallas which produces many quality exports to Europe. You look at what Red Bull is doing with Leipzig and Salzburg. Leeds signs Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, Palace signs Chris Richards, the proof of improvement is there.

“We have a couple at Minnesota who could play in the Premier League. When we played against Everton last week, I know some of their guys were in the dressing room after that and said, ‘They gave us a good game’.

That’s quite an understatement when you consider Minnesota lost to the convincing 4-0 winners, but Heath, who is struggling to hide his Everton affinity, is keen to add perspective.

“I’ve been in those situations in preparation for the season where you can lose all summer, but you start in the league and you fly or vice versa. You can’t read too much into Everton’s performance.

“What I’d say is Frank (Lampard) needs help. It is clear that he needs reinforcements after the loss of Richarlison. They need another elite striker and a midfielder, I would say at least three players.

“Frank is a smart man, he really gets the club and the supporters, but he needs help to avoid a repeat of last season.”

Heath was assistant to manager and mentor Howard Kendall when Everton nearly went under in 1998 to survive the final day with a 1-1 draw against Coventry City.

“I remember driving to that game and the sickening realization that the whole player and I, being part of that team in the ’80s, would be thrown out the window if we were the ones responsible for bringing down the club. The relief was incredible.

“Last season I would have maintained that Everton would not go down, but when it came to the Crystal Palace game and we lost 2-0 I was a mess, I was walking up and down the lounge here and saying:” oh my god, it’s gonna happen”. I always thought Goodison was the only thing that would save them and luckily it did – but those supporters won’t last much longer.

“If that experience of just escaping the drop doesn’t stimulate the players and the board, then I don’t know what will. The fear of how close they got should drive them to improve.

“You can’t blame the owner, he’s invested millions, but they have to recruit the right characters because it’s such a brutal competition.”

Relaxing in his office, before training, Heath belies his 61 years. He still looks fit and healthy, the American lifestyle is clearly serving him well, but wouldn’t he feel like taking charge again in England?

“There’s always a part of me that will look at that challenge, but I think that will be me after this contract. I may go up as sporting director to oversee the project.

“The people of Minnesota were great with me and I love the idea of ​​building this football club. Kids here love hockey, but it’s very satisfying to focus on the game we love and see this fantastic stadium packed.

“The family has settled here, so I’m happy. No wonder some people here don’t have a passport, because you don’t have to leave the country. Whether you want to walk, surf or ski, it’s vast but everything is here.’

So, is there anything he misses about home?

“Cheese,” Heath says with a smile. ‘You have to go to the selected markets to find it here, but a good Lancashire cheese … and oatcakes. I’m a boy from Stoke, remember that, so I miss a good oatmeal cake with cheese and a pint at the Mainwaring Arms in Newcastle-under-Lyme, next to an open fire.

“When someone comes over I ask them to pack a Lancashire cheese and some oatcakes, but I wouldn’t want anything else.”