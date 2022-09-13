Minnesota Timberwolves are ‘disappointed’ in Anthony Edwards after the guard posted homophobic video

<!–

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that the franchise is disappointed in Anthony Edwards after the NBA star posted a homophobic video to his Instagram.

The guard posted the video from his car on social media last week, in which he zooms in on a group of shirtless men on the sidewalk.

Commenting over the top of the clip, Edwards can be heard saying, ‘Look at these queer a** n****s, man. Look at the world I’ve come to.’

The franchise has now apologized for the offense Edwards’ actions caused, and emphasized the team’s commitment to inclusivity.

“We are disappointed with the language and actions that Anthony Edwards has shown on social media,” the team said in a statement attributed to team president Tim Connelly released Monday.

“The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

Edwards himself apologized for the video on Sunday afternoon after it was circulated on social media.

On Twitter, the 21-year-old, who was the first pick in the 2020 Draft, told his 178,000 followers: “What I said was immature, hurtful and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry.

“It is unacceptable for me or anyone else to use that language in such a hurtful way, there is no excuse at all. I was raised better than that!’

The NBA is reviewing this case to see if Edwards will face a penalty, according to the Chris Hine from Star Tribune.

It remains to be seen whether Edwards will face a penalty from the Timberwolves or the NBA for his actions, but there is precedent suggesting he could be fined.

As reported by The Star Tribune, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was slapped with a $50,000 fine in April 2021 after actor Michael Rapoport shared screenshots showing insulting statements Durant made against him.

Elsewhere, Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo have also been fined for using homophobic statements during NBA games.

In his career, Edwards will soon enter his third season in the NBA after graduating from Georgia in 2020.

He was an NBA All-Rookie First Teamer in 2021 and played in 72 games for the Timberwolves in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, as well as six playoff games in 2022.

Those playoff games came in a first-round defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, despite Edwards’ 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist, 2-steal, and 2-block outing in Game 6.