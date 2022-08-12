Minnesota mother sues Walmart after fire in parking lot burned sleeping daughter, 6, alive

A Minnesota mom is suing Walmart after a parking lot fire burned her two daughters, killing one and permanently disfiguring the other.

Essie McKenzie, 33, was shopping at the Walmart in Fridley, Minnesota, in 2019 when her daughters, Ty’rah, 6, and Taraji, 9, caught fire after Roberto Hipolito left a hot camping stove in his minivan next to the girls car.

McKenzie is now suing Walmart for at least $75,000, blaming the company for its “well-known” policy of allowing people to camp in their parking lots but not monitoring them to ensure the safety of others. KARE 11 reported.

“Walmart has encouraged and permitted a hazardous condition on its property,” the lawsuit said. ‘[Walmart] escalated that danger by failing to provide staff to oversee the proper use of the car park as a campsite.”

Essie McKenzie, 33, is suing Walmart at least $75,000, blaming the company for not keeping an eye on campers in the parking lot after someone left a hot stove in his minivan, sparking a fire spreading to her car scattered, causing her to sleep for six years. -old and scars on her nine year old

McKenzie was shopping at the Walmart in Fridley, Minnesota in 2019 when she left her sleeping daughters in the car

Ty’rah (left. ) suffered a heart attack after first responders pulled her and her older sister from the burning vehicle. She was resuscitated at the scene before dying at a nearby hospital. Taraji (right) suffered severe burns

The lawsuit accuses the company of its “well-known” policy of allowing people to camp in their parking lots, but not monitoring them to ensure the safety of others. Pictured: Two charred vehicles are in the parking lot

Roberto Lino Hipolito, 72, pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent fire that caused grievous bodily harm and settled a $130,000 lawsuit filed against him by McKenzie

According to investigators, Hipolito, 72, of Long Beach, California, traveled with his wife in their 2005 Dodge Caravan, living in the vehicle as they traveled across the country.

Hipolito had used a camping stove to make breakfast on August 6, 2019, but didn’t wait for it to cool before storing it in the minivan and parking it next to McKenzie, who was leaving her sleeping daughters in the car after an early trip to the airport.

While the Hipolitos and McKenzie were in the store, the minivan caught fire, eventually spreading to the car where the girls were sleeping.

The emergency services quickly arrived and were able to get the girls out of the burning car. Ty’rah suffered a heart attack and was resuscitated at the scene before dying at a nearby hospital.

The lawsuit alleges that the survivor Taraji suffered burns that will leave her with physical and emotional scars for life.

Investigators found that on August 6, 2019, Hipolito had used a camping stove to make breakfast, but hadn’t waited for it to cool before being stored in the minivan, causing the fire

The flames spread to McKenzie’s car on the left, where the two girls were sleeping

First responders arrived on the scene and were able to get the girls out of the burning vehicle

Commenting on the lawsuit, Walmart said, “Our condolences go out to the friends and family affected by this tragic event three years ago.”

The wrongful death case alleges that by failing to monitor the Hipolitos, who had been in the parking lot overnight, Walmart maintained “dangerous conditions” in the storefront.

“These unregulated, unlicensed and unsupervised campsites pose a threat of illness, injury, noise and crime to a significant number of members of the public,” the suit reads.

Commenting on the lawsuit, Walmart said, “Our condolences go out to the friends and family affected by this tragic event three years ago. We intend to defend the company and will respond to the complaint in court if necessary.”

McKenzie, pictured with her children, said in a lawsuit that by not keeping an eye on the Hipolitos, who had been in the parking lot overnight, Walmart was maintaining “dangerous conditions.”

She said her surviving daughter suffered lifelong trauma after watching her sister die

The family had previously reached a $130,000 settlement in a civil suit against Hipolito

The lawsuit comes two years after McKenzie reached a $130,000 settlement in a civil suit against Hipolito.

Although Hipolito was initially charged with manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent fire that caused great bodily harm and was sentenced in 2020 to 120 months in prison and three years’ probation.

The more serious second-degree manslaughter charge was dropped given Hipolito’s advanced age and lack of criminal record.

Assistant County Attorney Wade Kish, the district attorney, said the McKenzie family had no objection to the decision and was satisfied with the sentencing.

During the sentencing hearing, McKenzie talked about not only the physical damage Taraji had suffered, but also the mental pain.

“She saw her six-year-old sister lose everything in the palm of her hand,” McKenzie said.

Accepting his guilt for the fatal fire, Hipolito told the court, “I wish this never happened, and I wish I could do something to fix it, but I can’t do anything.”