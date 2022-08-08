Minnesota Lynx WNBA star Collier returns to the court less than THREE MONTHS after giving birth

Napheesa Collier made an impressive return to WNBA Sunday, less than three months after the birth of her daughter Mila in May.

The Minnesota Lynx star, who was the 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year, finished with six points in 21 minutes — then brought her newborn baby to the press conference.

Collier had hinted that she wanted to return to court soon after her pregnancy, but few expected 10 and a half weeks to be possible, and she received a rousing reception from the crowd.

Collier then brought her daughter Mila – dressed in a replica sweater – to the press conference

“I was really excited,” Collier said, holding Mila on her lap after the game. “Obviously some nerves are coming, especially so late in the season and trying to come back here and rush everything.

“But it felt so good to hear my name called and the fans cheering for me. It was really a good feeling. So I’m really glad I played tonight.’

While Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve added: “She needs to catch up with the speed of the game and things that happen, but that’s probably about as successful as I thought it could be, probably playing a little longer than we initially thought. ‘

Collier was Minnesota’s top scorer last season (16.2 per game) and on Sunday it was left to Kayla McBride to score 20 points and help the Lynx use a fourth-quarter run to beat the Atlanta Dream and take their lead. hope to keep playoffs alive.

Collier celebrates with her teammates after beating the Atlanta Dream at the Target Center

Atlanta (14-19) tied with the Phoenix Mercury for the eighth and final playoff spot with one week left in the regular season – half a game ahead of the New York Liberty (13-19) and one game for Minnesota (13-20) and the Los Angeles Sparks (13-20).

The Dream missed six consecutive field goals on a 10-0 run that gave Minnesota a 70-59 lead with 7 minutes to play after Collier converted a three-point play and 32 seconds later McBride hit a three-pointer. Maya Caldwell made a three-pointer to break Atlanta’s three-minute scoring drought.

Natalie Achonwa answered with a three-point game before Rachel Banham made a pull-up jumper to give the Lynx a 75-62 lead with 5:28 left.

Moriah Jefferson hit 4 out of 5 from a 3-point range to finish with 18 points, Banham scored 12 and Sylvia Fowles added eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Fowles passed Brittney Griner to third in WNBA history with 718 career blocks.

Aari McDonald and Rhyne Howard each scored 16 points for Atlanta and Cheyenne Parker added 12 points – all in the first half. Caldwell and Naz Hillmon each scored 10 points.

Minnesota had 26 assists on 31 field goals and made 12 3-pointers.