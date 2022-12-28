Minnesota hockey player, 16, dies on Christmas Day after suffering a series of strokes

A high school hockey player in Minnesota died on Christmas Day after suffering a series of strokes caused by a rare disorder.

Cormick Scanlan, 16, died Sunday at a St. Paul hospital, three weeks after suffering a stroke that led to emergency surgery in an attempt to save his life.

“Our hockey community has lost a great young man,” the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association said in a facebook post confirming Cormick’s death.

The group said the teenager had passed away “peacefully” and “surrounded by his family.”

The teenager suffered a first-time stroke on December 6 and was diagnosed with moyamoya disease, a rare progressive cerebrovascular disorder that blocks the main blood vessels that enter the brain.

‘He underwent bypass surgery on Thursday the 15th to repair the carotid artery on the left side with blood vessels from the head. Unfortunately, she suffered additional strokes thereafter,” the hockey club said.

Cormick played for the Capitals last season, and this year he played for Cretin Derham Hall, where he was a sophomore.

“This is a kid who lived what we talk about every day,” coach Derek Weinke said. KMSP-TV. ‘The values ​​of selflessness, hard work, integrity… these are all things this young man had.’

Cormick’s teammates placed stickers honoring his No. 17 jersey number on their helmets after he suffered his first stroke earlier this month.

His head was later shaved in solidarity, with hopes rising after he received a diagnosis and was scheduled for surgery.

At a game earlier this month, players from Cretin Derham Hall and St. Thomas Academy took a knee after the game in a moment of silent prayer for Cormick.

Cormick’s teammates wore decals of his number 17 jersey on their helmets (left), while fans at his games showed their support with signs (right)

Cormick was well-loved in the St. Paul youth hockey community, where his death was mourned.

“We thought, ‘Hey, now we know what it is, they’re going to do this procedure and he’s going to fight back,'” Weinke said.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like on the other side, but it’s Cormick, he’s going to fight through this and then things took a turn and then they got worse.”

In an update to CaringBridge after his death, Cormick’s mother Heather wrote: “There’s something beautiful about him starting his heavenly journey at Christmas.”

“We are grateful for the time Mick has given family and friends to visit us one last time,” he added.

‘Words cannot express how much joy Cormick brought to his family. We are heartbroken.