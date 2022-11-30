Minnesota couple blast anonymous ‘Grinch’ local for branding their festive front yard an ‘EYESORE’

A Minnesota couple has accused an anonymous “Grinch” resident of leaving a toxic note describing their Christmas decorations as an “eyesore” and requesting that they “tame” it immediately.

Adam Duncan and his wife Brandi Joy shared it Fox 6 Milwaukee

that they were extremely hurt after being criticized for displaying their Christmas cheer in the front yard of their Burnsville mansion.

The couple’s decorations have received acclaim in recent years, winning the annual Burnsville yard decorating contest for a year and inspiring some neighbors to decorate their own homes.

“It’s something I can do to brighten people’s lives and minds,” said Duncan.

“I’m a pretty quiet person, and this is my only way to shine.”

But with a quick stroke of their poison pen, a Riverwood Drive resident dampened Duncan’s mood by sending a mean blow in a red envelope that looked like a Christmas card.

The note read, “Neighbor, your yard ornaments (if you can call it that) are an eyesore to the neighborhood. Please stop or at least contain it!!! Thank you!! Riverwood Drive Residence.”

Joy said her husband was “crushed” when he received the note.

‘We have received the letter, and [Adam] was just crushed. He had tears in his eyes. He’s like, ‘What do I do? Shall I take it down?’ she told local Fox News broadcaster.

Fueled by anger, Joy took to social media, posting the note to multiple Facebook groups and calling the unnamed author a “Grinch.”

The post received thousands of positive comments, rekindling the couple’s holiday spirit.

“I’ve had people reach out from Australia, England, all over the United States, all of Minnesota, asking if they could send us Christmas cards, if they could donate, and tell me their stories of how Christmas really helped,” she said . said.

Duncan has spent three weeks putting together the Christmas display and for him it has become an outlet to continue his sobriety.

“It’s definitely a big part of how I’ve gotten sober, knowing I can do something with my hands or my time, especially when a lot of those times I’d be doing nothing,” he shared Kare11

Duncan spent three weeks putting together the Christmas display. The couple wondered if the person in charge was a grump or someone in need

They hope to spread that sympathy through Burnsville as it was done for the Grinch in Whoville and have urged the anonymous letter writer to go talk to them.

“I’d just say, ‘Yuck humbug.’ I’m going to drink my sadness away in a drink or something.”

For Joy, when the lights come on at their home, she’s taken back to the person who brought warmth and light to her Christmas each year.

“It was a big thing in our house and my mom passed away so I feel like that’s my bond with her during holidays,” she said.

Joy, who works in social services, explained bring me the news that she also struggles with seasonal affective disorder and understands how difficult the winter months can be for many.

“Many of our clients could use that extra boost in their lives, especially during the holiday season,” she said.

The couple wondered if the person responsible was not a rookie who tried to steal Christmas anyway, but someone in need.

“We understand that not everyone likes the holidays,” says Joy.

“Maybe you have a loved one that you have lost during this time, and that is very difficult.

“Maybe it’s your first holiday season without them.”

