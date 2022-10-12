Minnesota boy, 12, is accidentally shot dead by his uncle, 47, during squirrel hunting trip

A 12-year-old Minnesota boy has died after being fatally shot by his uncle while on a hunting trip.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Monday while Jeremy Her was hunting with his 47-year-old uncle in Moose Lake Township, according to law enforcement officers.

Jeremy, a resident of St. Paul, was accidentally hit by gunfire while the two were hunting squirrels, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The two were on public land in a remote area about 100 miles north of St. Paul.

Emergency services and first responders helped move the boy from the countryside to a main road, where EMS responded and transported Jeremy to a nearby hospital.

Jeremy Her’s sister, Salina Her, has set up the GoFundMe to cover funeral costs for her 12-year-old brother, who was accidentally shot and killed on Monday

A Google Maps screenshot shows the area of ​​Moosehead Lake, near where 12-year-old Jeremy Her was accidentally shot and killed by his uncle while on a squirrel hunting trip

The boy was then flown by helicopter to a Twin Cities hospital where he was treated for “life-threatening” injuries.

According to an GoFundMe founded by the boy’s sister, Salina Her, Jeremy was “shot right behind his left ear and taken to hospital,” but was eventually declared brain dead.

Salina said the bullet severed Jeremy’s spinal cord, causing him to bleed internally.

After he was declared brain dead, doctors put him on a ventilator until his parents finally decided to “pull the plug” just before 10 p.m.

“He was 12 years old and only had a few months before he turned 13. He is a happy boy who loved his family and friends and is willing to do anything to make them happy,” Salina wrote in the description of GoFundMe.

The boy’s sister said he was a resilient teenager who loved spending time with his family, including repairing cars and bicycles with his father.

Jeremy was also a student at Washington Technology Magnet School before his death, his sibling said.

He played on the school’s soccer team.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, the school district mourned the boy’s untimely passing and offered condolences to his family during this time.

“This is a devastating loss for any parent, and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. Our team of social workers and counselors are always available for students who wish to speak in the coming days and weeks,” officials said in a statement.

His family now says they are doing everything they can to get through the next few months without him.

“Now we have to spend the holidays without him and his birthday will be the hardest,” Salina said.

The boy also had two younger siblings who the family said would worry about asking where Jeremy is and when he’s coming home.

“We kept hoping that maybe this was a dream and that it will wake us up, but his presence is missed, we miss his voice and his laughter,” the sister wrote. “We hope he is happy and safe wherever he is and we hope he is with God now.”

Just months away from turning 13, Jeremy Her loved fixing bikes and cars with his dad, his sister, Salina, said in the description of the GoFundMe

DailyMail.com reached out to officers at the Cass County Sheriff’s Department for comment, but they were unable to provide any new information at this time.

“This case is currently under investigation. At this time, additional information is not available in accordance with the MN Data Practices Act chapter 13.82,” an official said.

It is unclear whether or not charges will be brought against the boy’s uncle, who has not yet been named.

The GoFundMetitled ‘Fundraiser for Brother Shot by My Uncle’ is intended to cover funeral expenses.

The fundraiser has a goal of $11,000 and raised just over $3,700 Wednesday afternoon.