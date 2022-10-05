Minnesota 3rd party US House candidate Paula Overby dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota’s hotly contested 2nd congressional district, passed away Wednesday, her family said.

Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve problems after being hospitalized for the past two weeks.

Overby was a candidate for Legal Marijuana Now, which has major party status in Minnesota. The mostly suburban seat is held by Democratic Representative Angie Craig, who faces a tough challenge from Republican Tyler Kistner.

Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel said during his campaign for Kistner in Apple Valley on Tuesday that the race is likely to be the second most expensive conference competition across the country this year.

Democratic strategists have long warned that candidates from Minnesota’s two pro-cannabis parties could serve as spoilers by taking votes away from Democrats like Craig who support legalization.

The ballots have already gone out and early personal mood has already begun for the November 8 election in Minnesota. The office of Secretary of State Steve Simon said the ballots will remain as printed and congressional elections in the district will proceed as planned. Early voters who wish to change their returned ballots should contact their local election office.

Another Legal Marijuana Now candidate running for the same seat died shortly before the 2022 elections. Adam Weeks stayed on the ballot. He took nearly 6 percent of the vote, but Craig beat Kistner by just over 2 percentage points.

