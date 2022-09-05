Minka Kelly cuts a casual chic figure in a low-cut white top and brown slacks at 2022 US Open in NYC

Minka Kelly looked casual as she attended the 2022 US Open in New York on Sunday.

The 42-year-old actress and model wore a small white blouse with a low neckline. The garment lifted at the bottom, revealing only part of her trimmed belly.

For contrast, she added light brown trousers with a darker brown leather belt around her waist.

She wore leather sandals, held by silver straps, and carried a small dark green handbag next to her.

The Roommate star’s dark brown hair reached halfway down her back.

She shielded her eyes from the blazing sun with dark brown sunglasses and gave a winning smile.

During the games, she was among a few friends who all used small fans to keep cool at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Kelly wasn’t the only star to attend the high-profile sporting event.

Alexandra Daddario and her husband Andrew Form were also on the track during Sunday’s exciting games.

The 36-year-old Baywatch actress wore a navy blue shirt with sleeves rolled up to her elbows.

She wore a baseball cap backwards as she snapped some shots of the exciting action.

Her husband, 53, donned a blue short-sleeved shirt and looked like he was on the edge of his seat during the games.

At one point, Daddario raised her arms high above her head as Form broke out into loud applause.

Black Panther star Danai Gurira looked stunning in a tight white dress with a deep V-neckline.

She wore silver high heels and carried a white handbag over her left arm.

Gurira’s hair was shaved almost all the way down and she was wearing dark sunglasses.

Model Chanel Iman stuns in a sheer black blouse over a tiny black top and light blue jeans.

Her hair was tied up in a tight bun and she wore high combat boots.

Comedians Kal Penn and Retta hugged each other tightly during the event. Retta, 52, wore a long multi-colored dress while Penn, 45, kept it casual in a T-shirt and shorts.

Sarah Snook of Succession fame wore a black button-down shirt with white pinstripes over a small white top. She added off-white pants, also pinstriped, to the look.

The 34-year-old star put on a cap over her short, red hair and stood on small black loafers.

The US Open is an annual professional tennis event that brings together the biggest stars in the sport. Legendary tennis star Serena Williams retired from the sport after her departure from the tournament this weekend.