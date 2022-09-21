Ministers unveil multi-billion-pound cap on gas and electricity bills prices

This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement that household bills will not be allowed to rise above £2,500 for the next two years

Ministers today unveiled a multi-billion dollar package of aid for struggling companies as they work to protect companies hammered by rising costs.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced that from October there will be a ceiling that will halve wholesale costs until March next year at the earliest. It will also be applied retroactively to contracts agreed on or after April.

Speaking in New York, she also said shops and pubs will benefit from support with their utility bills beyond the first six months of the scheme.

She said: ‘We know that companies are very concerned about their energy bills.

‘That is why we are introducing a scheme for companies that is comparable to the scheme for households to ensure that companies can survive the winter.

“We’re going to review it after six months. We will ensure that the most vulnerable companies such as pubs, such as shops, are also supported afterwards.’

She said the original arrangement will “apply from Oct. 1 to ensure businesses get that certainty through the winter.”

It follows an announcement two weeks ago by Liz Truss that household bills would not rise above £2,500 for the next two years.

It is estimated that the two schemes will mean that the state will pay more than £1 for every £3 of gas consumed. The industry figures, obtained by ITV News, suggest companies will be charged a guaranteed maximum price of £2.93 per therm, with taxpayers having to make up the difference from the expected market price of £4.67.

Company Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg will provide details on a six-month scheme to help businesses affected by rising energy costs

The family scheme allows families to charge a maximum of £2.93 at an expected market price for the following year of £4.32.

Yesterday Ms Truss pledged long-term support for businesses: ‘We will ensure that businesses are protected from the very high prices that have been forecast. I can reassure people who own pubs that those are exactly the kinds of businesses that will get support in the longer term.’

Last week, it emerged that companies had not been given any details or figures about the incoming package, despite many seeing significant price increases starting next month.

Hospitality groups have urged Mr Rees-Mogg to bring clarity to businesses both small and large with the announcement, which is his first in his new role. Last week, No. 10 tried to allay fears over the lack of details in the announcement, with a spokesperson confirming that the aid would be implemented retroactively to October 1, if necessary.

He added: ‘We have acknowledged that there are concerns about the support, but what we are saying is that we will provide the support to cover their October bills. We are still looking into whether legislation is needed.’

The delay was attributed to the fact that each intervention plan had to be built from scratch.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said: ‘We are looking forward to details of the support package so that the beleaguered businesses can finally make informed decisions.

“We welcome all measures being taken to help hospitality businesses through these difficult times, but beyond help with rising energy bills, businesses of all sizes need further support to survive.

“We therefore ask the government to act quickly with a package of measures, including a VAT reduction to 10 percent and a holiday with business rates until April 2023.”