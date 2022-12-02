Ministers may have to sign contracts pledging to follow sleaze rules for at least two years

<!–

Ministers and civil servants may have to sign contracts to abide by Westminster’s sleaze rules two years after leaving office, a new report from MPs has found.

Under the current scheme, those leaving the government must seek advice from a watchdog before taking up a new job for two years after leaving.

But critics have often expressed despair at the “toothless” nature of the enforcement agency, following a series of scandals about the “revolving door” between government jobs and high-earning private sectors.

The House of Commons Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs (PACAC) has made a series of recommendations to tighten the rules.

In their new report – which comes in response to the Greensill lobbying scandal involving former Prime Minister David Cameron – the group of MPs said there should be a threat of legal action against those who break the rules to provide a ‘sufficient deterrent’ offer.

They also called for sanctions to be imposed on rule breakers to ensure that rules “instill public confidence” and suggested that the government could prosecute those who break the rules “through the courts”.

The report also revealed that the government is “examining contractual mechanisms” to ensure the rules are “legally enforceable.”

MPs expressed support for this, but demanded that the government outline “the form this will take and the sanctions that will apply”, as well as the “timetable for implementation”.

The Greensill scandal followed the revelation that Mr Cameron had been lobbying government ministers on Covid contracts on behalf of a now-collapsed financial firm.

While the former prime minister had not broken any sleaze rules – having been out of office for more than two years before taking up a position at Greensill Capital – the revelation prompted a close scrutiny of ties between the company, the government and senior officials.

“The fact that senior figures at Greensill Capital were previously involved in government naturally raised questions about how well their move to the private sector was handled,” the PACAC report said.

Currently, those seeking a new job within two years of leaving government must consult the Advisory Committee on Corporate Appointments (ACOBA) before accepting a job.

They are also not allowed to lobby the government during the same period.

PACAC agreed with an assessment of ACOBA as a “toothless regulator” and demanded that the watchdog be put on a “statutory footing” as soon as possible.

Elsewhere in their report, PACAC also examined the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Secretary of the Interior just six days after she was forced to resign after violating ministerial rules.

They said Ms Braverman’s reappointment sets a “dangerous precedent” for ministerial code enforcement.

PACAC also recommended giving legal status to the government’s ethical watchdog, the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Interests.

The position is currently vacant after Lord Geidt stepped down as an independent adviser under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak promised to sign a replacement, but has not done so after more than five weeks in Downing Street.

PACAC President William Wragg said: ‘It is the role of the government to ensure a robust and effective system of enforcing standards in public life, with appropriate sanctions for those who break the rules.

“Our research has shown that while we have a sophisticated landscape of ethics watchdogs in the UK to ensure standards in public life, they lack the power to enforce the rules.

“The prime minister is rightly the ultimate arbiter of the rules in our system. We urge him to show leadership and give legal status to all ethics watchdogs. This will better deter those who may be tempted to act inappropriately and further safeguard the integrity of our public life.”

A spokesman for the Cabinet Office said: ‘We thank the committee for their report.

“It has been clear to us that this government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level and we are already taking action to improve the effectiveness of corporate appointment rules.

“We will respond to the committee’s recommendations in due course.”