Ministers are ‘planning to raise the pension age to 68 by the mid-2030s’

Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering dramatically raising the state pension age to 68 in the mid-2030s – more than a decade earlier than current policy.

Currently, both men and women can receive their state pension when they turn 66.

It is expected to increase to 67 in 2028 and should not increase further until 2048.

Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are rapidly considering raising the age at which people can claim their state pension

Under current plans, the pension age is due to rise to 68 in 2048, but senior Tories want to make it happen within the next decade

Now, in a bid to cut public spending, the government is considering making people wait until 68 for their pension from 2035 – meaning those in their 50s could have to work an extra year before they retire on pension.

According to The sunsome cabinet ministers have called on the prime minister to accelerate the increase in the retirement age to save up to 6 billion. pounds per year.

The Prime Minister yesterday refused to answer whether the change had been agreed.

She told Sky News: ‘You’re asking me to speculate about all sorts of decisions that haven’t been made yet.

“We are facing a very difficult international situation, a slowing global economy, so yes, I will do whatever it takes to solve these problems.”