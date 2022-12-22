Minister tells motorists to ‘shop around’ for the best deal on PETROL

Drivers facing their most expensive Christmas outing ever have been advised to ‘shop around’ for the cheapest pumps in their area to ‘cut’ prices.

Environment Minister Mark Spencer said sky-high cost gamblers should use market forces to force retailers to lower prices.

His comments came as it was revealed that filling up with diesel now typically costs £97 – nearly £15 more than last year. The fuel commonly used in commercial vehicles has reached 176p per liter at the pump – 27p more than 12 months ago. Petrol costs about 153p, 7p more than in 2021.

Speaking to Times Radio this morning, Mr Spencer urged supermarkets to ‘try to look after their customers’.

“But I would say to those customers or my constituents who are looking around, look around for the best deals and, if you want, use the power of your pay package to drive those costs down,” he added.

“If you move your custom to places where it’s low price, and there’s a lot of independent gasoline retailers now that are actually lower than supermarket prices, you know, use that, use your consumer power to bring those prices back down.”

Fair Fuel UK’s Howard Cox said: ‘Hugging is good advice for the lowest pump price, but use (phone) apps to find them, don’t drive miles and waste your expensive fuel.

“The perfect seasonal offer for the world’s best-taxed drivers would be for the Chancellor and Prime Minister to announce that there will certainly be no increase in fuel duty in the March budget at this point.”

Rishi Sunak this week refused to rule out a 12 pence increase in car fuel tax.

Environment Minister Mark Spencer said sky-high cost gamblers should use market forces to force retailers to lower prices.

Drivers face their most expensive Christmas outing ever as filling up cars with diesel now typically costs £97 – nearly £15 more than last year

Auto experts last night accused retailers of “heartlessly overcharging” by failing to pass on major drops in wholesale prices. That makes a full tank £84 – £4 more in a year. Fuel has become much more expensive, despite wholesale prices dropping to the same level as last year and fuel excise duty being cut by 5 pence per liter in March.

Analysis by the RAC suggests petrol should be 15 pence cheaper per litre. Spokesman Simon Williams said: “With the cost of living crisis making this one of the toughest Christmases ever, it’s even worse to know that drivers are being heartlessly overcharged for fuel, making this the most expensive festive outing on record. the road is.

“The big four supermarkets, which dominate the retail fuel business, have refused to significantly lower their tank prices to show what has happened to the significant drop in the price of wholesale fuel they enjoy.

‘We now have a bizarre situation in which many smaller independent retailers charge much less for their fuel than the supermarkets.

“We are urging supermarkets to significantly reduce their petrol and diesel prices to give drivers the Christmas present they deserve.”

Due to the chaos on the railways, millions more motorists than usual are expected on the roads. About 34 million car trips are expected to be made on Friday and Saturday. Wholesale diesel prices have fallen to 126p a litre, just 14p more expensive than last Christmas, and the RAC says this means the price at the pump should be 13p lower.

The fuel commonly used in commercial vehicles has reached 176 pence per liter at the pump – 27 pence more than 12 months ago

The figures will put pressure on Rishi Sunak to come clean on fuel duty after he refused to rule out a 12p per liter increase next year. Testifying to MPs on Tuesday, the Prime Minister was challenged over figures buried in last month’s budget documents suggesting such an increase has been signed to raise an additional £5.7bn from motorists.

Mr Cox added: ‘The pointless will-he-or-won’t-political shenanigans that both seem to delight wealthy politicians are bringing nothing but uncertainty to businesses, Britain’s drivers and the economy.

“Why would a chancellor pass a tax increase that would shrink the economy, raise inflation and add more to the waiting list?”

A report from the competition watchdog this month found that retailers may be ripping off drivers with “rocket and feather” pricing. This is where they quickly pass on rising wholesale fuel costs and slowly pass on the savings as they fall. Analysts from the Competition and Markets Authority found that average margins had increased by up to 4 pence per liter in just five years.

According to the report, further investigation was needed to find out whether this increase was to blame for excessive prices.

The numbers will put pressure on Rishi Sunak to clean up fuel duty after he refused to rule out a 12p-aliter increase next year

The Daily Mail has repeatedly highlighted how falling wholesale costs have led to striking price differentials at petrol stations across the country. The possible increase in fuel duty next year includes an automatic inflation-linked increase of 7 pence per litre, combined with the end of a temporary 5 pence reduction introduced by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.

Sources in Whitehall say the inflation-linked increase – which has been canceled each for the last decade – was likely to be scrapped again, but the temporary 5p cut would come to an end. Prices reached a record 191.5 pa liters for unleaded petrol and 199.09 for diesel earlier this year in what has been a tough period for motorists.

Gordon Balmer of the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents smaller independent filling stations, denied that retailers were scamming drivers.

He said they were forced to increase their margins because of higher operating costs, such as rising electricity bills.