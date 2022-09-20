Minister reveals 250,000 managed to see the Queen in Westminster Hall

About a quarter of a million people were able to pay their respects to the queen in state—less than the 400,000 some had estimated.

Culture Minister Michelle Donelan gave the figure after the former monarch was buried yesterday on an emotional day of pomp and ceremony.

However, it immediately raised questions about the arrangements for the Westminster Hall tribute.

According to Parliament’s website, 320,000 people viewed Winston Churchill’s coffin when he was laid in state in 1965, which this time took three days instead of four and a half. Some 300,000 are said to have paid tribute to George VI in 1952.

Sources pointed to airport-style security requirements as a factor, also suggesting that the tally – which has yet to be finalized – was much more “robust” than at previous events.

A source told MailOnline that historical estimates should be taken with a “grain of salt.” “Looks like there’s been a never-ending rattle by previous Black Rods of wanting every number to increase every time there’s a state,” they said.

About a quarter of a million people were able to pay their respects to the queen in state – less than the 400,000 some had estimated

Culture Minister Michelle Donelan gave the figure after the former monarch was buried yesterday on an emotional day of pomp and ceremony

The queue itself became the subject of intense interest, with David Beckham (pictured centre) among those waiting in line for hours

Ms Donelan described the queue for Westminster Hall as ‘phenomenal’ as she paid tribute to the volunteers who over the past few days helped manage and support the work, including those lying in state.

She told Sky News that “more than 250,000” had viewed the coffin, but officials were still “cracking the final numbers.”

The queue itself became the subject of intense interest, with David Beckham among those waiting in line for hours. Obviously, the speed at which it moved fluctuated considerably, with the weather and staff getting used to the system being one of the factors.

Ms Donelan told BBC Breakfast: ‘There is no dress rehearsal for this type of scenario. It had been planned for years, but of course we subjected everything to a stress test and worked with neighborhood groups.’

She praised the help of the Samaritans, the Red Cross, the police and institutions across the South Bank who opened their doors to those in line.

“It was a real team effort to give people a moment to say goodbye and I want to pay tribute to everyone involved – all the volunteers, all the marshals, the stewards, it was incredible.”

Ms Donelan said most Britons would see the cost of the Queen’s funeral as ‘money well spent’ but could not give a figure on what those costs might be.

Pressing Sky News about the cost of the funeral, she said: ‘I’m not sure of the exact cost, but as I said, I think the British public would argue that money was well spent.

“You saw so many thousands there and I don’t think anyone can suggest that our late monarch did not deserve that resignation, given the duty and selfless service she has rendered for over 70 years.”

She said it would be “downright ridiculous” to suggest otherwise.

“It was a great feeling that the community came together. I always think of our late monarch as the glue that brought society together,” she added.

King Charles III decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died after her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Members of the royal family are not expected to perform official duties, and flags at royal residences remain at half-mast until 8 a.m. after the last day of royal mourning.

They have been left bereft by the deaths of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and at times their grief was palpable as Charles looked emotional and almost in tears at the state funeral.

The Countess of Wessex was also seen weeping during the long day, as was the Duchess of Sussex, returning to the Royal Family with the Duke of Sussex to share their grief.

But Charles and his family have been comforted by the support and love they have received from the public, including the tens of thousands who came to watch the late monarch’s funeral procession make its slow journey through the capital and on to Windsor Castle for the union. maintenance.

The Queen was eventually laid to rest with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at a private evening funeral service attended by close relatives.

The family’s website said it was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, adding that the Queen was buried with Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The royal Twitter account posted a photo of the Queen, taken in Balmoral in 1971, with the words: ‘May flights of Angels sing thee to your rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty the Queen.’

The quote comes from Shakespeare’s Hamlet and was said by Charles on September 12 in his address to MPs and colleagues.

The day of the funeral was filled with personal touches, with the wreath adorning the queen’s coffin with a handwritten note from the king, which read: ‘In loving and devoted memory. Karel R.’

Charles had requested the floral tribute which replaced a wreath of Balmoral flowers with foliage and flowers cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove.

British naval officers watch over Winston Churchill’s coffin in Westminster Hall in January 1965

Part of the queue to see Churchill in state in 1965

The simple ceremony at St George’s Chapel contrasted with the earlier state funeral, where the Queen’s closest staff were represented, including her senior dresser and personal adviser Angela Kelly, alongside individuals such as Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales. .

The state funeral at Westminster Abbey was attended by dignitaries, including hundreds of heads of state, and with London full of mourners, the event called for the Metropolitan Police’s largest policing operation.

Among the 2,000-strong congregation at the abbey were foreign royalty, leading figures in British life and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

No date has been set for Charles’ coronation, and Ms Donelan said plans had not yet been made for that event.

When asked whether the procedure should be phased out due to the cost of living crisis, she told LBC that “of course we are considering everything, but we have not made these decisions yet.”

She said the Queen’s coronation had been a “remarkable event” and recalled “how the country came together” for the anniversary celebrations, adding that such occasions “can also boost the economy in many ways.”