Minister who lasted only 7 weeks in the job is told to return his red box

He was environment minister for just seven weeks under Liz Truss’ doomed premiership, but it seems Ranil Jayawardena is determined to keep a memento of his brief tenure.

Sources in Whitehall claim Mr Jayawardena has ‘ran off’ with his ministerial red box and ‘seems unwilling to give it up’.

Ministers are expected to return the boxes – which can cost as much as £4,000 – when they leave government.

Last night a source at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs told The Mail on Sunday: ‘We have asked Ranil to return it. It’s not a trophy.’

Ministers use the red boxes, also known as dispatch boxes, to transport sensitive and classified material classified above confidential. They offer a higher level of security than regular lockable cases.

They are made by the luxury British leather goods company Barrow, Hepburn & Gale, founded in 1760.

The use of shipping boxes dates back to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

They are currently undergoing a makeover to include King Charles’ royal code.

Mr Jayawardena, the North East Hampshire MP, became the shortest-serving environment minister when the Truss government imploded, and has now returned to the back seat. Given his lack of experience, he was a surprising appointment.

Mr Jayawardena said: ‘I don’t recognize this as I know my office handles the return of all papers etc, but I don’t know yet what has actually been collected.’