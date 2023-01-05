Minister Chris Heaton-Harris apologizes for ‘very unpleasant’ messages after Twitter hack

Chris Heaton-Harris was forced to apologize today after hackers gained access to his Twitter account and posted a series of offensive messages.

In the latest ministerial cybersecurity breach, the Northern Ireland minister’s feed was breached overnight.

The tweets contained a racial slur and a threat to jail gay and trans people before being removed.

It came after his cabinet colleague Gillian Keegan was targeted over the holiday season.

And Liz Truss’s phone was hacked last year by criminals who presumably worked for Russia when she was Secretary of State.

Only this week, ministers and large numbers of civil servants were warned that they are vulnerable to hackers after personal data was put online.

Eventually, the Northern Ireland secretary appeared to get a hold of his account, as the posts were deleted and he apologized in a new tweet.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland deleted the tweets, writing on his account: “My Twitter account was hacked this morning, posts not posted by me have been removed.”

However, the tweet disappeared shortly after, and his account posted another series of tweets, suggesting that security had been compromised again.

In one, the account said, “We’re passing a new law soon, all transgender and gay people will now be behind bars for 10 years.”

The tweet was posted twice because whoever appeared to be hacking into Mr Heaton-Harris’s account the first time spelled “serve” as “server”.

He said, “I’m afraid my Twitter account was hacked overnight and someone posted some very unpleasant things on my account for which I can only apologize.”

Experts have sounded the alarm that ministers could easily be tricked into disclosing sensitive information using a database of contact details.

The website of the Government Communications Department (GCS) contained the names, job titles and e-mail addresses of 45,000 civil servants.

The contacts were removed in March 2020 due to work on the site, but a message claims they will return soon, according to The Times.

Cell phone numbers were included in 3,000 cases, while others included Twitter and LinkedIn profiles.

Liz Truss’s personal phone – including private messages she exchanged with Kwasi Kwarteng – was hacked by agents suspected of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin

A source with knowledge of the incident said the security breach caused absolute pandemonium – Boris was immediately notified and it was agreed with the cabinet secretary that there would be a total news blackout

The disclosure of Mr Heaton-Harris’s account comes just over a week after Education Secretary Gillian Keegan’s account fell victim to hackers who used it to promote cryptocurrency and post images of Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Last year, Liz Truss’ personal cell phone was hacked by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin.

The cyber spies are believed to have gained access to top-secret exchanges with key international partners, as well as private conversations with her main political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, when the brief prime minister was foreign minister.

A source said the phone was so badly compromised last summer that it was placed in a locked safe in a secure government location.

The hack was discovered during the summer Tory leadership campaign, but the details were suppressed by Boris Johnson, who was Prime Minister at the time, and the cabinet secretary, Simon Case.

Clearly, messages that fell into foreign hands included criticism of Ms Truss and her future Chancellor, Mr Kwarteng, of Mr Johnson, leading to the potential risk of blackmail. Sources said up to a year’s worth of messages were downloaded.

They are also believed to have had highly sensitive discussions with senior international foreign ministers about the war in Ukraine, including detailed discussions about arms deliveries.