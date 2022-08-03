Minister blames ‘fat thumbs’ for tweet on fired MP – but is more going on given he used to SEXT her?

NSW treasurer Matt Kean has blamed ‘big thumbs’ after retweeting a post denouncing his government’s ‘double standards’ over the resignation of a female minister – a woman he was previously embroiled in a sexting scandal with .

Mr Kean retweeted a post criticizing the NSW government for taking ‘rapid decisive action against a woman’ following the resignation of Eleni Petinos – comparing it to the treatment of Stuart Ayres and John Barilaro in New York’s ‘dream job’ ‘-saga.

Mr Ayres was still Secretary of Commerce at the time of the tweet, but he has since resigned after a draft report revealed that he may have violated the ministerial code of conduct.

Ms. Petinos was fired over allegations of bullying, including calling a staff member “ret**ded” and “stupid,” which she vehemently denies.

The tweet shared by Mr Kean read: ‘The perception among women: Something very rocky in the NSW government.

Rapid action against a woman accused of the ‘possibility’ of unsafe workplace practices, yet… the situation in Barilaro/Ayres? Double standards.’

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean (left) is pictured with fellow Liberal MP Eleni Petinos, to whom he had previously sent an explicit sext message

Pictured is Matt Kean’s controversial retweet which he subsequently deleted, blaming ‘big thumbs’

The retweet was quickly deleted by Mr. Kean, who later said he “discovered that my account was retweeting unauthorized here before.”

“There is now an official ban on big thumbs in my office, and I’m calling on Twitter to move the ‘retweet’ button safely to the top corner, out of danger!” He wrote.

On Wednesday morning, 2GB radio host Ben Fordham said: ‘Apparently he has a faulty thumb, or is there something deeper going on in the NSW government?’

Kean’s explicit sexting messages to Ms. Petinos – he texted ‘Really need to f**k you’ – from December 2017 were previously revealed by his ex-girlfriend.

On Monday, NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said Ms Petinos’s and Mr Ayres’s situation are completely separate.

“People are moving towards behavior and a safe workplace… I made the decision that Ms Petinos needed to step down,” the prime minister said.

Mrs. Petinos texted Mr. Kean: ‘Just got your Christmas card, you are absolutely gorgeous – I love you xx’

Eleni Petinos, who was fired after bullying allegations she strenuously denies, is pictured promoting a suicide prevention charity

Ms. Petinos denied the “accusations” against her when Kean’s sexts were made public by his irate ex-girlfriend Caitlin Keage.

“I deny the allegations. It pains me to make a statement about matters that are outside the scope of my work and are completely personal,” she said.

Ms. Keage shared copies of texts he sent to Ms. Petinos on a private Instagram account.

The furious ex-girlfriend of the Minister of Innovation Caitlin Keage (pictured together on the left) posted copies of the lyrics (mock-up on the right) on her private Instagram account

“If your boyfriend cheats on you when you’re away with family,” Ms Keage, a former media consultant to Malcolm Turnbull, wrote in the Instagram post.

“I was in Adelaide and trusted that my partner would not play. But alas, here we are. Another minister getting away with his predatory behavior,” Ms Keage said.

The reports revealed that Mr Kean told Ms Petinos that he was “tempted to drive up to her” just after 10pm on December 27, 2017.

She replied, ‘Miss me, huh? lol,” before saying, “Yeah. I really have to fuck you.’

Miranda MP Eleni Petinos (pictured) was fired from the NSW Department on Sunday

Ms. Petinos said he already had ‘CK before that’ and when he asked ‘is that a no?’ she replied ‘It’s that time of the month’.

Mr. Kean said, ‘Okay come later x.’

Later she texted Mr. Kean and said ‘Just got your Christmas card, you are absolutely gorgeous – I love you xx’.

“I was in Adelaide and trusted my partner wouldn’t play,” Ms Keage wrote on the Instagram post, which was subsequently deleted

The reports revealed that Mr Kean told Ms Petinos (pictured) that he was “tempted to drive up to you” just after 10pm on December 27, 2017

Kean’s then boss, former NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian, said she would not fire him over the scandal.

“I am personally disappointed in him and have said so to him, but it is a personal matter nonetheless,” she said at the time.

Ms Petinos had previously made headlines after vomiting in the back of a government car after a State of Origin match in Sydney – an incident that came to be known as ‘Barfgate’.

There was also a backlash after she flew to the Gold Coast to watch the Commonwealth Games as a bushfire devastated her constituents.

Ms Petinos went to a netball game despite the deliberately lit conflagration in Sydney’s southern suburb of Alfords Point, in the west of her electorate.