Mining magnate Andrew Twiggy Forrest buys Le Fanu mansion at Cottesloe, Perth

Australia’s richest man has just added another gem to his property portfolio by purchasing one of Western Australia’s most historic and opulent mansions.

Mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest has been confirmed as the buyer of the Le Fanu residence in the trendy beachside suburb of Cottesloe in Perth.

The property put 1,200 on the market before going on sale in early August, but the buyer had remained a mystery for a month.

The purchase price has not been disclosed, but a spokesperson for Mr Forrest has confirmed that he is the new key holder.

Le Fanu at Cottesloe in Perth (pictured) underwent a $12 million renovation, reportedly the most expensive ever in WA

Andrew Forrest and philanthropist Nicola Forrest outside the University of WA (pictured)

“Andrew Forrest has purchased Le Fanu, a heritage-listed oceanfront property located at 2 Salvado Street, Cottesloe, a landmark in Western Australian history,” a spokesman for Mr Forrest said. The Western Australian.

‘He is determined to restore the house to its original condition and preserve its unique heritage value… The Queen Anne style building was one of the suburb’s first residences when it was built in the late 1800s .’

Mr Forrest and his wife Nicola already own two properties in Cottesloe – one is the historic Tukurua mansion he bought in 2015 for $16 million and the other a vacant block under construction.

The townhouse features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a 10-car garage with marble floors (photo)

The property was derelict until 2009 when the house was picked up for just $4.25 million, much lower than the $6.5 million asking price.

Located on a 1,492 sq ft block, Le Fanu underwent a major renovation after it was bought in 2009 by fellow mining magnate Steve Wyatt in a dilapidated, dilapidated state for $4.25 million.

Mr. Wyatt spent up to $12 million to restore the property, reportedly one of the most expensive renovations ever in Western Australia.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home features limestone walls, a 10-car garage with a marble floor, a wine cellar with tasting room, and a three-storey internal elevator.

The kitchen features a large marble island sofa, the living room has floor-to-ceiling arched windows and the original ornate pillars, and the wrap-around porch on the first floor has uninterrupted views of the beach.

A large marble island bench in the kitchen matches the marble floor that continues on the ground floor (photo)

The 1,492-square-foot block had a 36-meter ocean front, but because of its heritage listing, no one was allowed to tear it down and re-develop it

Originally built in 1893, the house was named Banksia for then-manager of the Western Australian Bank, Henry Diggins Holmes and his family.

It was briefly owned by the Anglican Church and was then sold in 1973 to an Esperance farmer who intended to use the property as a beach holiday home, but let it fall into disrepair.

Zorzi Builders did the rebuilding with over 300 craftsmen and the house was sold by Vivian Yap of Ray White.

