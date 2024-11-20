Mining giant Rio Tinto rocked by rise in sexual assault cases across all operations

Crisis: Mining giant Rio Tinto said eight employees reported actual or attempted rape or sexual assault in the past 12 months.

Mining giant Rio Tinto has been rocked by a rise in sexual assault cases across its operations.

The FTSE 100 firm said yesterday that eight employees reported actual or attempted rape or sexual assault in the last 12 months, up from five in its last report in 2022, fueling fears that the horrific treatment of women, particularly on remote entry and exit flights. sites.

Another 32 experienced pressure or requests for “sex or sexual acts,” compared to 37.

Most of the victims were women, according to the report.

Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm said he was “concerned that people are being hurt.”

The industry faced an Australian state investigation into its treatment of women in 2022. Miners have taken steps to address problems at remote sites.

“Miners have improved, but there is still a long way to go,” said Shane Roulstone of the Western Mine Workers’ Alliance.