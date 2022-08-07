Mining giant Endeavour Coal ordered to pay worker $300,000 in damages over conveyor belt

An Australian mining company has been forced to pay a worker $300,000 after his foot got stuck in an industrial conveyor belt, seriously injuring him.

The worker was installing the powered scraper conveyor at the Appin underground mine – owned by Endeavor Coal, a subsidiary of BHP-founded South32 – south-west of Sydney on June 8, 2019.

The worker’s foot got stuck and he managed to pull himself free, but only after his right foot was crushed, his toes were amputated and he suffered a large cut on the bottom, court documents seen by the Illawarra Mercury said.

The employee told the court that as a result of the injury, he had lost his job and was permanently incapacitated for work.

Photos of the conveyor belt that caught the worker’s foot show a large boot-sized opening (pictured)

The NSW Resources Regulator investigated the incident and Endeavor Coal pleaded guilty to violating the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 in the NSW District Court on July 27.

The mining giant was convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of the workers and fined $300,000 – less 25 percent as a result of the early admission of guilt – and ordered to pay the plaintiffs’ court costs.

Peter Day, executive director of the Resources Regulator, said the decision highlights the need for mining companies to ensure worker safety.

He said Endeavor Coal did not adhere to documented systems designed to prevent such an incident and that new team members were not adequately informed when brought to the scene.