Mining executive Ian Stolyar’s mother found guilty of hiding his assets from a trustee

Bankrupt mining manager Ian Stolyar’s mother is back in court after a judge found her son wrongfully transferred a multimillion-dollar portfolio of Sydney homes to her.

After mining manager Ian Stolyar and his wife Beth Ngoc Nguyen were declared bankrupt by federal court on September 29, 2016, their trustee Andrew Scott sought to recover all valuable assets and recover money owed to creditors.

In June of this year, the federal court found that Faina Stolyar had held a number of properties and millions of dollars in shares in her son’s name that should be turned over to the trustee.

The judgment of Judge Brigitte Markovic found that Ms. Stolyar and her company Fanchel Pty Ltd owned a $1 million property in North Bondi, a $6.75 million property in Bondi Beach and a $13 million home in Point Piper on behalf of her son.

The judge also found that Ms. Stolyar had $3.5 million worth of shares in the gaming business eBet, which should be transferred.

Mr. Scott has now initiated new federal court proceedings against Ms. Stolyar regarding further money allegedly transferred by Ms. Nguyen from two tax refunds of approximately $171,000 and $70,000 in 2016.

About $165,000 of these refunds were wrongly paid to Ms. Stolyar, who had since refused to refund the money, the lawsuit alleges.

Mr. Scott has disputed that $70,000 of this amount was paid to cover rent on another family property in Rose Bay, alleging that the transaction was void and must be repaid.