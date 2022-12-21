Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see the minimum wage rise from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aids will increase to $16.20 per hour in New York State counties.

“With inflation and a national labor shortage impacting our state’s economy, my team is doing everything it can to put money in the pockets of New Yorkers and address the rising cost of living,” said Governor Hochul. “Fair, competitive wages are essential to helping families thrive and attracting top talent to our state, and our administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to advance New York’s economy.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said: “By raising the minimum wage, we are helping our neighbors in upstate New York move to the next level. Continuing the multi-year increases will allow companies to adapt to the steady changes, while giving low-wage workers the opportunity to support themselves and their family better.”

The minimum wage in New York is calculated based on where a person works and their industry. An estimated 200,000 New Yorkers incounties in the statewill benefit from this wage increase, of which 44% work full-time and of these, almost 25% support children under the age of 18.