Minicab driver and his passenger ‘unbelievably’ walk away from accident when car flipped onto roof 

A minicab driver and their passenger cheated to death after they escaped unharmed when the car they were traveling in collided with a lamppost and landed on its roof.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was “incredible” that the couple were unharmed in the crash on Lightbowne Road, Moston, on Friday afternoon.

Police shared photos of the aftermath of the accident on Twitter last night.

It said that the lamppost they crashed into had only been erected the day before and the driver had been notified.

GMP said ‘Patrols attended one vehicle’ [road traffic collision]vehicle overturned on Lightbowne Road, [Moston]earlier this afternoon.

“Incredibly no injuries to driver or passenger. Driver reported. Street lamp was a day old. Vehicle now found.’

It’s not the first happy escape motorists made this month, after a petrol boss filmed his beloved £200,000 Lamborghini supercar going up in flames while he was traveling with his daughter.

Ciro Ciampi, 45, and his daughter Tia were enjoying a ride in the Lamborghini Aventator LP 700-4 roadster when smoke began to pour from the rear engine compartment.

He was able to safely evacuate the boy before alerting authorities.

After bringing the car to a stop, Mr Ciampi opened the hatch to inspect the engine when he discovered it was smoldering a few minutes ago behind where his daughter had been sitting a few minutes earlier.

Mr Ciampi tried to put out the fire with a fire stick, but his efforts proved ineffective.

In 2017, Lamborghini issued a recall for Aventador models after several reports of cars catching fire due to a failure in the fuel systems.

Ciro Ciampi, pictured with his daughter Tia, three minutes before his Aventator LP 700-4 roadster caught fire

Mr Ciampi filmed the V-12 supercar as the fire spread through the engine compartment

The £200,000 super car was destroyed within minutes in Bedfordshire on Sunday

Researchers found that if the car’s gas tank is overfilled, there is a risk of gasoline vapors igniting after coming into contact with the hot exhaust.

The risk of fire was further increased if the cars were over-revved when stationary.

The £200,000 V-12 supercar had been out in the sun all day at a car show.

Mr Ciampi said: ‘My first concern was myself and my daughter. Once we were safe, I wanted to limit the damage.

“I just felt totally helpless and wanted to raise awareness, so I chose to film it to show how quickly a car fire can spread and destroy a car.

“I filmed the video for our Petrolheadonism social media channels as many of my ambassadors and supporters have come to love the car. Her name is Viola Ophelia, one of only two original Viola Ophelia cars painted at the British factory.

“The outpouring of support and love from private messages and publicly through our channels has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive.

“I would like to thank the Bedfordshire Fire Brigade team for their quick response and great firefighting skills, they were on the scene within eight minutes.”