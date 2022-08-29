Miniature goat breaks into Alabama deputy’s squad car and munches all his paperwork

<!–

An Alabama sheriff’s deputy was left in shock after finding two miniature goats munching on paperwork he left in his patrol car.

The cheeky animals, who were able to sneak into the officer’s car and start eating the documents inside, were caught red-handed after ambushing Madison County Deputy Casey Thrower.

When he returned to the car and realized what had happened, he heard him say, “Are you kidding me!” Go away!

‘There’s nothing to eat there. Come on!’ he moaned, ‘Don’t eat that!’

In the background of the hilarious clip, the goats can be heard shuffling as the officer turned on his police radio and sighed in frustration.

The dark-skinned goat, with its curved hooves wedged between the driver’s seat and the steering wheel, stared at the car’s dashboard as the sheriff yelled, “Stop eating.” Get out of here!’

Meanwhile, the light-haired, blue-eyed goat was seen on the roof of the police car: ‘Are you crazy?’ the deputy sheriff yells.

The miniature goat, seen with its horns in the air, cocked its head to the deputy and seemed unfazed by the mess it had caused.

The light-haired, blue-eyed, miniature goat can be seen on the hood of the sheriff’s car, tilting its head to one side, and seemed unfazed to know what all the fuss was about

‘Stop eating that. Go away!’ Madison County Sheriff Deputy Casey Thrower told the dark-skinned goat, who was behind the wheel of his police car, looking at the car’s dashboard

The goat manages to get onto the roof of the deputy’s police car, while the sheriff asks, “Are you crazy?” during Friday’s ambush in Madison County, Alabama

The humorous exchange took place on Friday while Thrower was handing out civil papers.

According to the sheriff, the deputy often leaves his car doors during his run, in case he has to flee quickly when a dog attacks.

After the ordeal, the deputy was finally able to get into his car and chase the goats away.

In April, another goat made headlines in Florida when it led police on a wild chase through a Florida apartment complex in Tallahassee before officers were finally able to fight the animal.

Tallahassee police shared a video on YouTube of the escaped goat running loose from officers outside an apartment complex in the early morning of April 20.

“Should I handle a goat, are you crazy?” asks a female cop at the beginning of the video. “That thing has pointy things. I’m from New Jersey, we don’t see any goats!’

Titled ‘The Escape’, the next part of the video shows more attempts by local authorities to try and contain the goat to the tune of Bad Boys, the Inner Circle song used as the intro to the long-running TV show. Cops.

‘Bad boys, bad boys, what are you going to do? What are you going to do when they come for you?’ the song is played repeatedly as the police try to catch the goat.

Local authorities have not disclosed how the goat got into the apartment complex in the first place or who owned the animal, but the animal was eventually trapped and captured.