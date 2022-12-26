Mini robots will be deployed along water pipes to find leaks in the power grid before they happen in a new trial

Mini robots will patrol water supply networks in an effort to prevent three billion liters from being lost every day through leaks.

Scientists are developing “pipebots” — small, mobile robots with cameras for eyes and all-terrain legs — to find cracks and weak points in pipes before they become leaks. The devices are being tested at the University of Sheffield’s Integrated Civil and Infrastructure Research Center with a goal of commissioning them within five years.

Some companies are already using linked robots to examine pipes. But most of the network is inaccessible without digging – a problem the small machines have to work around.

“Companies currently only respond reactively to failures,” says Professor Kirill Horoshenkov.

The devices are being tested at the University of Sheffield (pictured) with the aim of commissioning them within five years

“We need to have the presence of robots so that they can collect data continuously before failures occur. They move along the pipe, take pictures and have a microphone to listen to the pipe.’

According to regulator Ofwat, about three billion liters of water are lost every day in England and Wales through leaks.

They claim that maintaining the network will be “impossible” without robotics.

The issue of wasted water came to the fore earlier this year during the summer drought.

According to Water UK, three companies – South East Water, South West Water and Yorkshire Water – still have local garden hose bans.

Ofwat estimates that 20 percent of customers struggle to pay their water bills.