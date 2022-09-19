Mini heatwave scorches Queensland and floods inundate NSW
A mini heat wave hits an Australian state with temperatures reaching 40 degrees as a rain bomb sends flooding to another – this is what the weather looks like in your city
- High temperatures scorched Queensland and floods flooded NSW
- Mercury Hits 40C in Regional QLD, Including Doomadgee and Julia Creek
- Farmers warned they will be cut off by rising waters of NSW’s Namoi River
High temperatures have scorched parts of Australia, while riverbanks have cracked and floods have shut down farmers in another state.
On Monday, a mini heat wave sweeping through regional Queensland raised the mercury to a blistering 40C at Doomadgee and Julia Creek and 35C at Camooweal.
Further south, conditions were much cooler, with flooding engulfing rural towns, leading to several rescues by emergency services in northwestern NSW.
High temperatures have scorched parts of Australia as riverbanks have cracked and floods have shut down farmers in another state (stock image)
Conditions were much cooler further south with flooding engulfing rural towns leading to several rescues by emergency services in northwestern NSW (pictured, Gunnedah after the Naomi River flooded)
Forecaster Steven Hadley said the high temperatures would be mainly in northwestern Queensland, with the mercury being 5 to 6 degrees above the September average.
A slow-moving trough will ease conditions with severe thunderstorms forecast for the Charters Towers, Central Highlands, Rockhampton and Bundaberg regions.
Farmers in northwest NSW have been warned to prepare to be cut off by rising waters after the Namoi River bursts its banks.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings for the river, including major flooding at Wee Waa and Gunnedah after the river peaked early Sunday.
State emergency spokesman David Rankine said five low-lying houses in Gunnedah were flooded, while a levee was supposed to hold back water in the town of Wee Waa.
Farmers in the Wee Waa region are likely to be shut down due to the state of wet, unpaved roads, and have been advised to move their livestock and machinery to higher elevations.
Farmers in northwest NSW have been warned to prepare to be cut off by rising waters after the Namoi River burst its banks (pictured, roads closed at Gunnedah)
A mini heat wave sweeping through regional Queensland raised the mercury to a blistering 40C on Doomadgee and Julia Creek and 35C on Camooweal on Monday
Emergency services are standing by to deliver supplies to farming families who find themselves in isolation.
He said there were about 20 rescues in the New England area this weekend, mostly involving people driving through floodwaters.
“That was a bit disappointing, people who are not responsible behind the wheel,” Rankine told ABC News on Monday.
“That takes a lot of effort off our volunteers helping community members when we fish people out of their cars.”
Parts of the central west have also been flooded, with the Macquarie-Wambuul River peaking at Wellington, Dubbo and Narromine.
Forecaster Steven Hadley said high temperatures would be mostly in northwestern Queensland, with mercury 5 to 6 degrees above the September average (stock image)
Mr Rankine said the Dubbo Caravan Park was briefly under an evacuation order Friday afternoon.
Major flooding is expected in Warren on Monday, although a dike is to prevent the water from flooding the city.
Burrendong Dam, near Wellington, sits at 133 percent, falling below four percent at the height of the drought.
“The transformation that these communities have seen with all this rain is fantastic,” said Mr Rankine.
“Most farmers will tell you that mud is money. We hope that when we harvest, the rain will decrease in and around October, November, December.’
Five-day weather across Australia
Sydney
Monday: Max 23C (overcast)
Tuesday: Min 9C, Max 21C (mostly sunny)
Wednesday: Min 15C, Max 21C (showers)
Thursday: Min 14C, Max 21C (showers)
Friday: Min 14C, Max 20C (showers)
Brisbane
Monday: Max 29C (sunny)
Tuesday: Min 14C, Max 27C (sunny)
Wednesday: Min 16C, Max 24C (showers developing)
Thursday: Min 17C, Max 27C (some showers)
Friday: Min 15C, Max 27C (Sunny)
Adelaide
Monday: Max 18C (overcast)
Tuesday: Min 12C, Max 20C (showers developing)
Wednesday: Min 12C, Max 17C (showers decrease)
Thursday: Min 11C, Max 19C (partly cloudy)
Friday: Min 10C, Max 17C (possible shower)
canberra
Monday: Max 15C (partly cloudy)
Tuesday: Min 0C, Max 19C (morning frost/sunny)
Wednesday: Min 6C, Max 16C (rain)
Thursday: Min 9C, Max 18C (showers)
Friday: Min 9C, Max 19C (showers)
Melbourne
Monday: Max 16C (partly cloudy)
Tuesday: Min 8C, Max 19C (partly cloudy)
Wednesday: Min 11C, Max 18C (possible shower)
Thursday: Min 10C, Max 19C (partly cloudy)
Friday: Min 11C, Max 18C (showers)
Perth
Monday: Max 17C (showers)
Tuesday: Min 9C, Max 20C (possible shower)
Wednesday: Min 11C, Max 20C (showers increasing)
Thursday: Min 9C, Max 18C (possible early shower)
Friday: Min 6C, Max 20C (sunny)
Hobart
Monday: Max 15C (partly cloudy)
Tuesday: Min 5C, Max 18C (partly cloudy)
Wednesday: Min 7C, Max 21C (partly cloudy)
Thursday: Min 9C, Max 20C (possible shower)
Friday: Min 11C, Max 17C (showers)
darwin
Monday: Max 35C (mostly sunny)
Tuesday: Min 25C, Max 34C (shower or two)
Wednesday: Min 25C, Max 25C (mostly sunny)
Thursday: Min 25C, Max 35C (partly cloudy)
Friday: Min 25C, Max 34C (partly cloudy)