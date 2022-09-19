Mini heatwave scorches Queensland and floods inundate NSW

<!–

High temperatures have scorched parts of Australia, while riverbanks have cracked and floods have shut down farmers in another state.

On Monday, a mini heat wave sweeping through regional Queensland raised the mercury to a blistering 40C at Doomadgee and Julia Creek and 35C at Camooweal.

Further south, conditions were much cooler, with flooding engulfing rural towns, leading to several rescues by emergency services in northwestern NSW.

Forecaster Steven Hadley said the high temperatures would be mainly in northwestern Queensland, with the mercury being 5 to 6 degrees above the September average.

A slow-moving trough will ease conditions with severe thunderstorms forecast for the Charters Towers, Central Highlands, Rockhampton and Bundaberg regions.

Farmers in northwest NSW have been warned to prepare to be cut off by rising waters after the Namoi River bursts its banks.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings for the river, including major flooding at Wee Waa and Gunnedah after the river peaked early Sunday.

State emergency spokesman David Rankine said five low-lying houses in Gunnedah were flooded, while a levee was supposed to hold back water in the town of Wee Waa.

Farmers in the Wee Waa region are likely to be shut down due to the state of wet, unpaved roads, and have been advised to move their livestock and machinery to higher elevations.

Emergency services are standing by to deliver supplies to farming families who find themselves in isolation.

He said there were about 20 rescues in the New England area this weekend, mostly involving people driving through floodwaters.

“That was a bit disappointing, people who are not responsible behind the wheel,” Rankine told ABC News on Monday.

“That takes a lot of effort off our volunteers helping community members when we fish people out of their cars.”

Parts of the central west have also been flooded, with the Macquarie-Wambuul River peaking at Wellington, Dubbo and Narromine.

Mr Rankine said the Dubbo Caravan Park was briefly under an evacuation order Friday afternoon.

Major flooding is expected in Warren on Monday, although a dike is to prevent the water from flooding the city.

Burrendong Dam, near Wellington, sits at 133 percent, falling below four percent at the height of the drought.

“The transformation that these communities have seen with all this rain is fantastic,” said Mr Rankine.

“Most farmers will tell you that mud is money. We hope that when we harvest, the rain will decrease in and around October, November, December.’