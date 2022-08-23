Mini has created a Pokémon concept car that you can connect a game console to

Mini together with pokemon to develop a Pikachu-themed concept car that is, appropriately, all-electric. The automaker showcased the car at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, where you can plug in your game console and project your gameplay from the front of the vehicle.

For this collaboration, Mini used its Aceman concept, which means it previously revealed in July. With the “Pokémon Mode” installed on this particular car, Pikachu takes over the vehicle’s main screen when the vehicle is turned on, while digital lightning bolts go all over the dash.

But the coolest thing about this concept is that you can plug in your game console and then use the vehicle’s external projector to display your gameplay on the surface your car is parked in front of. (Obviously it should be dark enough for this to work, and you should find a flat surface so the projection doesn’t look distorted.)

Mini offered no information about what type of game consoles the car would support or how adding controllers might work. It’s just a concept after all, but it would still be pretty impressive if Mini could actually include this feature in one of its future vehicles.