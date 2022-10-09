Mingle Seasoning creates a gravy with healthier ingredients launches into Coles

A former marketing manager turned business owner has developed a ‘healthy’ sauce which is now stocked in Coles, selling more than 17,000 cans in the first month alone.

Jordyn Evans from Melbourne started Mingle Seasoning from her family’s kitchen aged 24 after quitting her job, selling her car and putting all her savings into the business.

Since then, the now 30-year-old told FEMAIL the brand has branched out from the condiments category and launched a delicious sauce free of “nasty” ingredients.

In 2020, Jordyn landed a massive $1 million deal with Coles, followed by a $2 million deal with Woolworths the next year, with the spice products now stocked in more than 2,000 supermarkets across Australia.

Mingle also sold more than $76,000 worth of the sauce in Coles in its first month after launch.

Jordyn Evans (pictured) from Melbourne, built a multi-million dollar spice empire after moving back in with her parents to pursue her dream business

Dubbed Australia’s ‘spice girl’, the young food entrepreneur said her father Glenn was her biggest inspiration when developing the sauce.

‘Dad is the biggest sauce fan, he smothers it on everything – even his salad!’ she said with a laugh, adding how a pot of gravy was always on the family dinner table.

A few years ago, when Jordyn went to buy gravy at the supermarket, she noticed that a number of ‘unnecessary’ ingredients were being used and acted quickly to create a better alternative.

‘Other brands contain unnecessary ingredients like milk proteins, vegetable oil and beverage bleach, and I said to myself, “why use this?”

With a host of other products already stocking the shelves, Jordyn had to develop the perfect recipe to stand out – and to be fair, it worked.

The sauce is currently only available at Coles and all the spices are available at Coles and Woolworths.

The idea to start her own range of spices started five years ago when she noticed the high levels of salt and sugar, preservatives and hidden artificial ingredients labeled on the supermarket products while she was in the middle of cooking.

“I discovered that the Moroccan spice I was using contained a whole host of questionable nasty ingredients, so I threw it in the bin,” she said.

‘I went to the supermarket to find a better spice alternative, but I couldn’t. I stood in the herb and spice aisle and noticed that all the brands looked the same and to me were bland and without personality.

“This was my light bulb moment when I had the vision to create a new healthy flavor brand that was fun, had personality and got people cooking again.”

She moved back in with her parents so she could work on her brand in their kitchen. Eventually she moved into a commercial kitchen – and as the business grew, they found a Melbourne producer who now handles all the spice mixes.

Jordyn said she wanted to create a ‘healthy, all-natural’ range of spices without compromising on taste.

With a host of other products already stocking the shelves, Jordyn had to develop the perfect recipe to stand out – and to be fair, it worked. ‘Dad was my biggest inspiration and biggest fan – he smothers gravy on everything!’ said Jordyn (pictured: gravy cans in production and being packed)

Another new product that has quickly become a customer favorite is the spiced ‘Everything Bagel’ – inspired by the American bagel and containing key ingredients such as onion, garlic and toasted sesame.

“I posted a TikTok video about the product and it took off immediately, which was a huge shock,” Jordyn said.

‘Sales increased by 85 per cent and stores sold out after posting a video – it was remarkable.’

She also recalled the moment she received a phone call from a Coles buyer in 2020 to discuss the big supermarket deal.

“I started crying because there are a lot of sacrifices in running a small business and it was nice to know that people believed in the brand,” Jordyn said.

For the first three years of her business, Jordyn delivered all her inventory to stores in a van

But the brand wasn’t an instant success as she didn’t pay herself a salary for the first three excruciating years of starting her business.

“It definitely got tough at the end of those three years as money got tighter and my stress level grew,” she said.

‘I put everything into this little spice business while my friends bought houses.’

Working endlessly to get the business off the ground after investing $40,000 out of her own pocket, Jordyn started out as a one-man band.

“I was a driver to the stores, the advertising girl in the store giving away samples and everything in between… I was struggling to switch off and have a life outside of Mingle,” she said.

Jordyn said she wanted to create a ‘healthy, all-natural’ range of spices without compromising on taste

Today, Mingle now has six workers, and Jordyn has learned to ‘set boundaries’ for herself so that she is not working around the clock.

‘I take weekends off and still see my friends, but not as often as I used to. Dating is also a challenge because my focus is solely on the brand,’ she said.

She has also recently moved away from home at the age of 30 to live closer to the warehouse.

Her years of hard work paid off in July 2020 when she signed a $1 million deal to have her signature spices officially stocked at Coles (pictured at Coles with her range of products)

Jordyn’s tips for business success 1. Be passionate and believe in your idea 2. Put all your strength into the fire 3. Consider how your product is different 4. If you can, move home or stay at home as long as possible 5. Reinvest funds back into the brand

Jordyn hopes her humble story of success inspires others to believe in their dreams and work to bring ideas to life.

‘I really want to show people that you can achieve your dreams; I’m just an average Australian woman who sold her car, moved home and put my savings into this, I’m not special,” she said.

‘If you are passionate, if you push, it is possible. And it’s hard, but it’s so rewarding.’