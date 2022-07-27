Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

A 170-carat pink diamond was discovered at the Lulo mine in the diamond-rich northeast of Angola and is one of the largest pink diamonds ever found.



Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond believed to be the largest found in 300 years, the Australian site operator announced on Wednesday.

A 170-carat pink diamond called The Lulo Rose was discovered at the Lulo mine in the diamond-rich northeast of the country and is among the largest pink diamonds ever found, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.

The “historical” find of the Type IIa diamond, one of the rarest and purest forms of natural stone, was welcomed by the Angolan government, which is also a partner in the mine.

“This record and this spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo still shows Angola as a major player on the world stage,” said Angola Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo.

The diamond will be sold in an international tender, probably at a staggering price.

While The Lulo Rose would need to be cut and polished to realize its true value, in a process where a stone can lose 50 percent of its weight, similar pink diamonds have sold for record prices.

The 59.6-carat Pink Star was sold at auction in Hong Kong in 2017 for $71.2 million. It remains the most expensive diamond ever sold.

