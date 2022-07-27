WhatsNew2Day
Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

By Jacky
A 170-carat pink diamond was discovered at the Lulo mine in the diamond-rich northeast of Angola and is one of the largest pink diamonds in the world.

Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond believed to be the largest found in 300 years, the Australian site operator announced on Wednesday.

A 170-carat pink diamond called The Lulo Rose was discovered at the Lulo mine in the diamond-rich northeast of the country and is among the largest pink diamonds ever found, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.

The “historical” find of the Type IIa diamond, one of the rarest and purest forms of natural stone, was welcomed by the Angolan government, which is also a partner in the mine.

“This record and this spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo still shows Angola as a major player on the world stage,” said Angola Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo.

The diamond will be sold in an international tender, probably at a staggering price.

While The Lulo Rose would need to be cut and polished to realize its true value, comparable pink diamonds have sold for record prices.

While The Lulo Rose would need to be cut and polished to realize its true value, in a process where a stone can lose 50 percent of its weight, similar pink diamonds have sold for record prices.

The 59.6-carat Pink Star was sold at auction in Hong Kong in 2017 for $71.2 million. It remains the most expensive diamond ever sold.

Rare Russian pink diamond sold for $27 million

