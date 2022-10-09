Minecraft YouTuber with millions of subscribers meets his fans face-to-face for the first time

Earlier this week, he showed his millions of fans what his face looks like for the first time after years of being anonymous online.

And now the popular American Minecraft YouTube Dream, who has amassed more than 30.9 million subscribers by sharing clips of him playing the game, has met his fans face to face for the first time.

Adoring followers screamed with excitement when they saw the influencer, whose real name is Clay, in person at the platform Twitch’s annual convention on Friday, Bloomberg reports; with many turned away due to capacity.

The 23-year-old expressed love for his fans at the San Diego event, addressing the reaction to his viral face reveal after some trolls began calling the creator ugly, after others influencers had described him as handsome and handsome.

Online gamer Clay, 23, known to his fans as Dream, delighted the crowd when he took to his channel to post a ‘face reveal’ on Monday

‘I got text messages from so many of my friends saying, “Are you okay?”,’ he said, according to the paper.

‘I was like, well, when you’ve got 30 million eyeballs on you, a million, two million people are going to make jokes or be mean or not good people. When you take such a large pool, there will be a portion’.

At his panel – dubbed Dream & Friends: The Ultimate SMP Reunion – Dream also admitted that he cried with overwhelming emotion after the revelation, and had his mother calm him down.

He said: ‘I went into my room and started crying…I had never felt this feeling before. Happiness but with overwhelming “Wow, that’s right, that’s my life”.’

Dream had never shown his face before and clearly became synonymous with a huge face mask decorated with a smiley face (pictured last year)

The YouTuber revealed that he had even hired a makeup artist for the momentous video.

Dream – who said he quit a job at Apple Inc, and with $200,000 in savings – began spending his days at the computer all day in an attempt to build his hugely successful channel, Bloomberg reports.

He also revealed the lengths he went to to keep his identity a secret. Despite living in Orlando, Florida, the creator would go all the way to Georgia to see a dentist.

Dream’s face reveal has been viewed by more than 37 million people and currently has 3.6 million likes. In a video on Monday, Dream revealed that his real name is Clay and took off his mask to show his face for the first time.

The 23-year-old said the move was designed to help him ‘get out into the world’ and start meeting people face-to-face after years of being anonymous online.

The popular Minecraft YouTuber has revealed what he looks like for the first time after eight years of making content online

He had taken to Twitter to share the exciting news, writing: ‘Will premiere my face reveal video on YouTube in about 2 hours.

‘My next tweet will be a picture of me and my best friends finally together.’

The announcement garnered more than 644,900 likes and around 85,800 shares.

The simple reveal video – titled ‘hey, I’m dream’. and just a little longer than five minutes – started with Dream in a chair, with her back to the camera.

‘This is strange. Hi…’ he began. ‘I don’t know how to do this. I feel like I was waiting to figure out how to do it and I was like, “I’m just going to wing it” and so now I’m sitting here like “okay what do I do”…

“Do I just like to rip off the band-aid…”

The creator stalled for a while, revealing he was ‘so nervous’ before shielding his face with his iconic mask and then eventually moving it away.

He admitted to feeling ‘awkward’ and then proceeded with an introduction.

The creator later took to social media to post snaps with George and my Mincecraft creator Nick, 21, known online as Sapnap

‘The dream team collection is complete’, he wrote in a post on Instagram, where the online creator has 3.2 million followers

“Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online…”

Dream revealed his reasons for the face reveal, saying that his best friend (and fellow Minecraft YouTuber) George Davidson, 25 – who is from the UK but is moving to the US – was a huge motivator.

He admitted George was on his way over when the video was filmed and the pair were due to meet for the first time despite knowing each other and being friends since he was 11 years old.

“My goal was just to start doing things,” he said. ‘Get out… meet creators, say hi to my friends, finally… just get out into the world, be an actual creator, be a person.’

Admitting that he had felt ‘bunkered’ and had to deal with odd cases when it came to being digitally faceless, he was now looking forward to making new content with friends as well as continuing to be a Minecraft creator.

Sharing his love for his fans, Dream concluded: ‘This channel is living proof that anyone can do anything…anyone can be under the mask. I don’t want my face to reveal that fact.

“The Dream could have been anyone from anywhere.”

Social media went wild with #dreamfacereveral trending on Twitter and TikTok, with creators then taking to social media to react to the news.

Dream (pictured left and right, with his friends George and Nick) created his YouTube channel in 2014 and has since been praised for its rapid growth, racking up millions of views on almost every video

Dream also FaceTimed influencers — including Addison Rae — who caught their reaction on camera, with many remarking how handsome they found him.

Dream created his YouTube channel in 2014 and has since been praised for his rapid growth, garnering millions of views on almost every video.

His face reveal currently has more than 14 million views with around 1.7 million likes.