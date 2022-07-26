Mindy Kaling supports longtime friend B.J. Novak at the Los Angeles premiere of Vengeance

Mindy Kaling showed up to support her former boyfriend and longtime boyfriend BJ Novak at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Vengeance.

The 43-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor — who occasionally dated while writing for and starring on The Office — posed together for the red carpet premiere, held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Kaling also showed up to support Novak, who is making his directorial debut with Vengeance, at the New York City premiere earlier this month.

BJ and Mindy: Mindy Kaling showed up to support her former boyfriend and longtime boyfriend BJ Novak at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Vengeance

Dated: The 43-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor — who occasionally dated while writing for and starring on The Office — posed together at the red carpet premiere held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles

Kaling stepped out in a stylish black dress with a plunging neckline for the Los Angeles premiere.

She wore elegant diamond earrings and two diamond bracelets on her left wrists.

She completed her look with black strappy heels as she posed with her old friend on the red carpet.

Mindy’s look: Kaling stepped out in a stylish black dress with a plunging neckline for the Los Angeles premiere

Friends: She completed her look with black strappy heels as she posed with her old friend on the red carpet

Novak chose a maroon tuxedo, with a lightly unbuttoned white shirt and no bow tie.

He also wore matching maroon trousers and shiny black dress shoes for the premiere of his directorial debut, and even wore black sunglasses for photographers.

The actor/filmmaker also posed on the red carpet with his longtime friend John Mayer, who also has a role in the film.

BJ’s look: He also wore matching maroon trousers and shiny black dress shoes for the premiere of his directorial debut, and even wore black sunglasses for photographers

BJ and John: The actor/filmmaker also posed on the red carpet with his longtime friend John Mayer, who also has a role in the film

The story centers on Manalowitz, a New York City radio producer who ends up in Texas at the funeral of a woman he once dated…whose family thought they were much more serious.

Upon arrival in Texas, he learns that some of the woman’s loved ones believe that she did not die of an opioid overdose, but that she was murdered.

The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae and J. Smith-Cameron, which hit theaters July 29.

Producer: The story revolves around Manalowitz, a New York City radio producer who ends up in Texas at the funeral of a woman he once had contact with… whose family thought they were much more serious

Kaling also took to her Instagram story on Monday to tell her fans about the film, adding that she was “emotional” when she went to the premiere because he had “worked on this film for so many years.”

“He poured his heart into it and it’s so good. I don’t know, that never happens. I’m just so proud and excited for him,” she added.

The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae and J. Smith-Cameron, which hit theaters July 29.

Emotional: Kaling also took to her Instagram story on Monday to tell her fans about the film, adding that she was “emotional” going to the premiere because he had “worked on this film for so many years.”

So good: ‘He poured his heart into it and it’s so good. I don’t know, that never happens. I’m just so proud and excited for him,” she added

Cast: The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae and J. Smith-Cameron, who hit theaters July 29

Finneas and Claudia: Finneas O’Connell – who provides the music for Vengeance – walks the red carpet with partner Claudia Sulewski

Angela and Joshua: Angela Kinsey poses with husband Joshua Snyder at the premiere of Vengeance

John arrives: John Mayer arrives at the premiere of Vengeance, his first movie role since 2015’s Get Hard

Melora: Melora Hardin walks the red carpet at the premiere of Vengeance

Isabella: Isabella Amara walks the red carpet at the premiere of Vengeance