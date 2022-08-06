Mindy Kaling shows off her slimmed-down figure in sexy blue swimsuit after focusing on fitness

Mindy Kaling had fun showing off her sexy new swimsuit on Saturday after embarking on her weight loss journey two years ago after the birth of her second child.

The Mindy Project star, 43, showed off her toned legs and arms in a blue print bathing suit as she stood on a patio with a series of new Instagram photos.

“The unobtrusive romantic gift my friends @traceywigfield and @loulielang gave me was this sexy blue one-piece swimsuit that I wanted so badly to model. You know you have good friends when they are excited to buy you intimate clothes!’ the funny lady captioned her message.

Sexy: Mindy Kaling, 43, had fun showing off her ‘sexy’ new swimsuit on Saturday as she focused on her tight legs and arms while standing on a patio.

Tracey Wigfield was a writer for The Mindy Project and Lang Fisher is the co-creator along with Mindy of the hit Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever.

The Ocean’s Eight actress has styled her dark hair in loose curls.

Large earrings, sunglasses and natural makeup completed the look.

She also posed for a shot by a pool with her knees tucked up close to her chest.

Poolside: The Screen Actors Guild award winner also posed for a shot by a pool with her knees tucked up close to her chest

Director Ava Duvernay, 49, called her a ‘Cutie Patootie!’ while her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey, 51, commented: ‘You look gorgeous! ❤️.’

The Screen Actors Guild Award winner recently showed off her new body.

The mother of two, Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 23 months, lost weight by eating smaller portions and making sure she moves her body every day.

Moderation: The noted foodie told the Today show she had slimmed down by learning to eat smaller portions: ‘I’m just really for the first time in my life, try in moderation, and I love it’

The actress, who loves to share recipes with her fans, shared: Today: ‘I will never stop being a foodie. I will never be one to eat spinach and salmon every day,” the actor explained. “I’m just real for the first time in my life, try moderation, and I love it.”

She also makes sure that exercising fits into her busy schedule. “Sometimes I’ll say, ‘Well, I have four different times today where I have 10 minutes, so let’s just walk instead of sitting down and checking Instagram,” she said.

“So instead of it being part of the exercise at the start of the day or none at all, I’m just now deciding that I’m going to be a more active person all the time.”

Keep moving: The Monsters at Work star says she thinks differently about exercise, “instead of it being exercise…I’m just deciding now that I’ll be a more active person all the time”/ Pictured Los Angeles July 2022

Speaking in the past about her struggles with weight loss, Kaling touts a healthy approach to finally getting fit.

She doesn’t limit herself from eating all the foods she likes. She just eats less of it.

This approach works for the star, who is revered as a role model for other women. Her healthy and realistic efforts have brought her a dramatic change in her physique and one that should prove to have long lasting results.

The Office cast member noted that she had grown beyond her old ideas and started focusing on how to maintain a level of well-being through fitness.

Kaling stated, “I’ve tried really hard to let go of this idea of ​​losing weight for vanity reasons and really try to think about how I can be healthy.”