Mindy Kaling reflects on career choices in cover story

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator/writer/executive producer of the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, as well as Never Have I Ever for Netflix.

And the star is on the cover of Created bythe official magazine of the Producers Guild of America.

The 43-year-old actress said of her career choices, “Part of the fun of my career has been trying to defy expectations whenever I can.”

The mother of two looked fabulous on the cover, showing off her slim body.

The talented star wore a pink blazer with a fabric belt and matching trousers.

Mindy said, “I want to do things that are new to me. I think that’s how I’m going to grow as an adult.’

Mindy talked about Greg Daniels, who cast her The Office, which launched her career.

She played Kelly Kapoor from 2005 to 2013 and also served as a writer, executive producer and director.

Greg first saw her in the Off Broadway play Matt and Ben in 2002, in which she co-starred and co-wrote.

He said he was looking for actors who were also writers and could improvise and direct for The Office.

Speaking: Mindy said, “I want to do things that are new to me. I think that’s how I’m going to grow as an adult.

“I didn’t want to hire her right away,” Greg told the magazine.

Adding: “I just loved her acting. Then her spec script landed on my desk and I loved it.”

“I realized she could do both at a high level, and since I was looking for writer-performers, she was a perfect fit,” he said.

Greg added, “I’m never surprised by Mindy because I know and love her talent and her work ethic, humility and values, and I’ve always expected great things. I think she’s just getting started.’