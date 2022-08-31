Mindy Kaling puts her fit physique on display in a colorful sundress

Mindy Kaling was elated in a recent Instagram post she shared earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The creator of Never Have I Ever, 43, uploaded a photo series to show her 6.4 million fans and followers one of her favorite restaurants, Pijja Palace.

The Indian sports bar is located in the heart of Los Angeles and the actress seemed more than excited to drop by her “dream restaurant.”

The Office alum donned a classy and elegant sundress to grab a bite to eat at the Sunset Boulevard hotspot.

She chose a short dress with a hem that reached just above her knees. The V-neck outfit featured floral patterns of blue, pink, and green hues.

The eye-catching dress had short sleeves to keep her cool during the scorching California heatwave.

For a stylish touch to her ensemble, Mindy slipped into a pair of pink, open heels with straps that wrapped around her ankle.

To enhance her look, the talented actress and director wore silver earrings along with a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant of the same color.

She slung a white bag with a long strap over her shoulder to hold a few essentials.

Mindy shared two snaps in the photo series. The first photo showed the star of The Mindy Project posing in front of Pijja Palace with her arms stretched above her.

The second photo showed a close-up shot of her with a big smile on her face as she perused a large menu placed in front of her, with a variety of tasty options.

Multi-talented: The mother of two not only works as an actress, but has written, produced, directed and created shows throughout her career, such as Netflix’s Never Have I Ever; seen in August in Los Angeles

Mindy captioned the post, expressing her excitement to stop by the popular, one-of-a-kind eatery.

“@pijjapalace is my dream restaurant for several reasons, not least because you can watch the Lakers playoffs and eat dosa onion rings,” she typed.

‘It’s a mix of all my favorite things!!! Not to say ‘you have to order this,’ but you have to order this: dosa onion rings, yellow spicy mustard turmeric wings, lamb kebab sliders and green chutney pijja,” she added, as she sampled some of her most beloved dishes. recommended.

Pijja Palace first opened a few months earlier in May and can be found on the ground floor of a Comfort Inn.

The new hotspot serves a variety of options from delicious pizzas, flavorful wings to a variety of pasta dishes.

Mindy seemed to enjoy the little free time she had to relax at one of Los Angeles’ best eateries.

She has focused on the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, which Mindy not only co-created with Lang Fisher, but also serves as an executive producer.

The third season recently aired on August 12, and the series has received critical acclaim since its first premiere in 2020.

The talented star is also set to co-write the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 movie with Dan Goor.

Mindy takes time to focus on her family when she’s not on set, raising her daughter Katherine (4) and one-year-old son Spencer.

The talented star has chosen not to reveal the identity of her children’s biological father.

Recently, rumors circulated that her Office co-star and a very close friend, BJ Novak, was fathering her children. The two occasionally dated in the past when they were both filming the hit NBC show. Mindy, however, shut down the rumors and confirmed that he was the godparent.

The group recently relaxed together under the glittering stars of the Griffith Observatory.

When to talk to Marie Claire in a recent interview, Mindy reflected on her life and success in the entertainment industry.

“After being so unhappy in my teens and in my twenties…I feel so happy now. I am so happy with my career. I love my family. I love my freedom,” she explained.

Godparent: Rumors started circulating that actor, BJ Novak, fathered Mindy’s two children, but the actress shut down those rumors and stated that he was the godparent