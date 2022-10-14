Mindy Kaling is ravishing in red satin suit at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience

Mindy Kaling caught the eye when she made a fashionable appearance at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience earlier Thursday night.

The 43-year-old Office alum was vibrant in a stylish red suit as she arrived at the special event that took place at the historic Huntington Library in San Marino, California.

The beauty paused for a few solo photos as she arrived at the stunning location along with other celebrity guests.

Beautiful: Mindy Kaling, 43, stunned in a red satin suit as she attended the Ralph Lauren Fashion event in San Marino, California, earlier Thursday night

The two-piece suit is made of a sleek, satin-like material that sparkled in the lights of the flashing cameras.

The blazer featured a belt made of the same satin fabric and color that was tied to accentuate her slim waist.

The red satin pants fell down towards her black heels, adding a bit of contrast to the overall look.

Mindy was all smiles when she arrived and posed for a short photo shoot at the beautiful location.

Effortlessly chic: The talented actress paused for photos wearing a vibrant red satin suit

The star’s dark hair was parted in the side and fell in elegant curls down her shoulders.

Her makeup was done classically and consisted of shimmering, darker eyeshadow, a coat of black mascara and a nude lipstick.

As an accessory to her ensemble for the event, the actress wore a glittering, diamond choker that sparkled under the light.

While posing for photos, Mindy ran into Jurassic Park star Laura Dern and the two paused for a moment together.

The two actresses reunited at the Ralph Lauren event and had previously worked together on The Mindy Project.

Stunning: The talented actress was all smiles as she wowed in a red satin suit with a sparkly diamond choker as a big statement piece

Reunited: Mindy and Jurassic Park alum, Laura Dern, were photographed together and previously worked on The Mindy Project

The mum of two recently uploaded a post to her Instagram of her wearing a pink dress, showing off her fit physique after weight loss.

When opening about fitness and health on the Today show, Mindy admitted, “I’ll never stop being a foodie.”

“I’ll never be one to eat spinach and salmon every day,” adding, “I’m just really for the first time in my life trying in moderation, and I love it.”

The beauty also indicated that she has tried to become more active in her daily life, rather than exercising just once a day for a set amount of time.

“Sometimes I’ll say, ‘Well, I have four different times today where I have 10 minutes, so let’s just walk instead of sit down and check Instagram.’

Wow! Mindy recently shared an Instagram post where she wore a vibrant pink dress, showing off her fit physique

Healthy living: The star opened up on the Today show, saying that instead of following a strict diet, she is “moderate”; seen in NYC earlier this month

During an interview with Entertainment tonightMindy went on to say that eating moderately has been a great help.

“I wish there was something juicier or more dynamic about the way I lost some weight, but that’s how I did it,” she added with humor.

The beauty showed off her fit physique at the Ralph Lauren fashion show and was joined by other celebrities who also sat in the front row.

Diane Keaton, Jennifer Lopez and husband, Ben Affleck, were just one of many other stars who were guests at the scenic location to view the luxury brand’s latest collection.