Mindy Kaling impresses in daring dress for season three premiere of Netflix series in LA

Mindy Kaling joined the cast and crew for the season three premiere of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever in Los Angeles.

In total, there will be 10 new episodes of the coming-of-age comedy drama on the streaming platform on Friday, August 12.

Created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, the comedy is set in the area of ​​the San Fernando Valley and is loosely based on Kaling’s childhood experiences in the Boston area.

Premiere time: Mindy Kaling, 43, attended the season three premiere of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever in Los Angeles on Thursday

A creator and an acclaimed actor, Kaling was sure to bring her star power to the red carpet, decked out in a red, pink, and orange dress that she paired with a pair of open-toed heels.

She kept the accessories to a minimum and wore a few rings, earrings and a bracelet.

The actress and writer, 43, rounded out her overall look by letting her long raven locks pull off her face into a bun, with the exception of a few strands of hair that she let dangle around the frame of her face.

Kaling was also joined on the red carpet by Ted Sarandos, the co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for Netflix.

He looked handsome in a black pinstripe suit that matched a white shirt and black dress shoes.

The brains of the show: Kaling co-created the coming-of-age comedy-drama with Lang Fisher

The Bosses: Kaling also snuggled up alongside Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for Netflix

Fan Friendly: The actress and writer also took to the streets to capture all the support from fans

At some point during the celebration, Kaling decided to take to the streets where young fans gathered in the hope of catching a glimpse of one of the stars.

She snapped a few selfies as the fans cheered her on and snapped photos of her own.

Before heading to the premiere, the Massachusetts native took to Instagram and shared a few photos of herself in her outfit.

What a week there has been talk about this great new season of @neverhaveiever! And now off to the Season 3 premiere, to see my favorite people, the cast and crew, and FANS! Tune in tomorrow when it shows up on @netflix!! @loulielang,” she wrote in the caption.

The Team: Actors Megan Suri, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison posed together at the Los Angeles premiere of Never Have I Ever

The series’ leader, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, arrived in style in a black dress with a slit on the left side to let her show off her gams at some point.

The Canadian actress also wore a pair of black open-toed heels and had her long locks pulled off her face in a ponytail.

Darren Barnet also took a few poses himself, wearing black pants with a blue and black shirt and matching boots.

Gams on parade: The show’s leading lady Maitreyi Ramakrishnan looked fabulous flaunting her legs in a black dress and heels

Red carpet: Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet kiss Ramakrishnan on the cheek

Youthful style: Barnet also took a few poses herself, wearing black pants with a blue and black shirt and matching boots

Unique: Poorna Jagannathan, who Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar plays, a dermatologist and Devi’s mother, stepped out in a unique looking black and silver ensemble

Actress Richa Moorjani and husband Bharat Rishi Moorjani shared the red carpet spotlight in their respective ensembles.

Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor Wong, rocked a yellow number, while actress Hannah Stein who plays Shira Liedman, Ben’s girlfriend, went with a green dress.

Megan Suri, who played Aneesa Qureshi, a new Indian student at Sherman Oaks, looked stunning in her pink off-the-shoulder number.

And Dino Petrera was one of the many people who showed their fashion sense in pink on the red carpet. The actor portrayed Jonah Sharpe, a boy who came out as gay in the series.

Bright and colorful: Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor Wong, rocked a yellow number while actress Hannah Stein who plays Shira Liedman, Ben’s girlfriend, went with a green dress

Pretty in Pink: Megan Suri, who played Sherman Oaks student Aneesa Qureshi, looked stunning in her pink off-the-shoulder number

Colorful: Dino Petrera showed his fashion sense in a hot pink suit; he portrayed Jonah Sharpe, a boy who came out as gay

Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola Torres, one of Devi’s closest friends, wore a yellow one-shoulder dress with a furry outline along the bottom.

Others in attendance for the premiere include Ranjita Chakravarty, Jade Bender, Rupi Kaur and Lilly Singh.

Deacon Phillippe, son of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, makes his on-screen acting debut as Parker, the central character of Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) rival of a well-funded private school’s debate team.

Parker “can race through debating tournaments thanks to the perks of his school and he’s always up for a party,” the release reveals.

Soft and sweet: Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola Torres, one of Devi’s best friends, wore a yellow one-shoulder dress with a furry outline along the bottom

Classic: Ranjita Chakravarty went with a more classic Indian outfit; she plays Nirmala Vishwakumar, Mohan’s mother and Devi’s paternal grandmother

Stylin’: Actress Richa Moorjani and husband Bharat Rishi Moorjani shared the red carpet spotlight in their respective ensembles

In the new season, Devi continues to deal with the daily pressures of high school and drama at home, while also forging new romantic relationships.

A new trailer released late last month also promoted Daxton’s official debut, symbolizing the new union between Davi and Paxton. The new couple were able to stroll hand in hand through the hallways of Sherman Oaks High, much to the dismay and envy of some of their classmates.

In addition to Phillippe as one of the newcomers, Terry Hu, who will play Addison, is a “crazy hot non-binary person from the local private school.” Addison brings more than just their impressive trivia skills to Devi’s group of friends.”

The series premiered in April 2020 and has been renewed for a fourth and final season expected to air sometime in 2023.

Strike a pose: Canadian actress Lilly Singh showed support for the show in a bright blue suit

Lady in red: Jade Bender chose to show her legs in a tricolor red mini dress