Mindy Kaling hits out at backlash over South Asian interpretation of Scooby Doo’s Velma

Mindy Kaling has criticized Scooby Doo’s reinvention of Velma Dinkley as South Asian in an upcoming HBO Max series.

The actress, 43, who will voice the namesake protagonist, claimed the animated characters are “so iconic” but “not defined by their whiteness,” while discussing negative social media reactions to the change.

According to Deadlineshe said at New York Comic Con on Thursday: “I think the characters in this are iconic, but they are in no way defined by their whiteness.

‘Most Indian American’ [women]When they see skeptical, hardworking, underrated characters, they can identify with her. The vast majority are ready. This show is for them.

“Growing up, I identified with Velma. She was so cute, but not traditionally hot… with a questionable haircut. I’m so honored to do the voice… she’s a truth teller, cutting through the b******t of life. If you are smart and undervalued. I hope people appreciate that.’

The streaming service first ordered the show in February 2021, described as an “adult animated comedy series that tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the misunderstood and underrated mastermind of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.”

Aside from the initial footage, the full voice cast has been revealed with Sam Richardson voicing Shaggy, Constance Wu voicing Daphne, and Glenn Howerton as Fred.

The trailer shows Velma walking through her house writing a stern letter to HBO Max about a new Judy Jetson series.

Dear HBO Max. I just learned that you’re planning to make a genre-bending comedy origin story from Judy Jetson,” she begins, as a strange person walks up to her house with a knife and scratches a line through the name Dinkey on her mailbox. .

She walks through another room of her house where a TV news report says a serial killer is on the loose as she continues her letter.

“When I heard that this new version of Judy Jetson wouldn’t be ‘boy crazy’, the only word I had to describe my disgust was ‘Jinkies,’” Velma continues.

“If there’s one thing the internet agrees on, it’s that you should never change anything! I hope you’ll die! Sincerely, Velma,” she concludes with a red heart emoji.

“Well, at least Judy’s still white,” Velma says as we first look at Velma, who collapses on her bed before her phone rings.

She notices it’s from an “unknown caller” who she says is “spooky,” but picks up anyway.

The mystery caller asks, “Do you like solving mysteries?” as she replies, “Um, yeah, but actually I’m a lot more three-dimensional than that.”

She asks who the caller is and he happily says, “That’s the mystery! And solve it quickly, for I am in your house.’

“A serial killer calling from my house? Yes! That’s a classic! And that’s my point. Why change anything when the classics all still work, right?’ she adds before it hits her…

“Wait, you’re at my house?” she says when she turns to see the mysterious killer brandishing a large knife as she screams and the trailer comes to a close, revealing that the show will debut on HBO Max sometime in 2023.

The streaming service also revealed more voice cast members such as Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji , Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.