Mindy Kaling enjoys a night of stargazing with daughter Katherine and BJ Novak

Mindy Kaling has added stargazing to her list of fun things to do with her daughter.

The actress, 43, is shedding some light on the experience she shared with her daughter Katherine, four, and her The Office co-star and boyfriend BJ Novak, Saturday night.

The sighting comes after Mindy recently addressed rumors that BJ is the father of her child, which she said “didn’t bother her” because she said he is her child’s godparent.

On Instagram, the doting mum wrote: ‘My four-year-old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory! We kept her up well past bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night.’

Watching stars; Mindy Kaling, 43, has added stargazing to the list of fun things to do with her daughter after spending time at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles

‘Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and to @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!’

Photos of the starry night include the Late Night actress standing by the giant telescope in jeans, a green-and-white striped shirt, and a white jacket.

Young Katherine also seemed to enjoy stepping up to the Zeiss telescope.

Telescope: Young Katherine also seemed to enjoy stepping up to the Zeiss refracting telescope

Comfortable: The Mindy Project star looked comfortable in jeans, a green and white top, a white jacket and sneakers

The toddler was dressed in a black shirt and black leggings with yellow stars and moons.

The observatory reports that since 1935, more than seven million people have looked at the cosmos through the refracting telescope.

The single mother of Katherine and son Spencer, who turns two on September 3.

Godfather; Friend and The Office co-star BJ Novak joined in the fun. He is godfather to Katherine, four, and Mindy’s son, Spencer, almost two

Griffith Observatory; The historic LA landmark was opened in 1935 and since then it is estimated that some seven million people have looked at the cosmos through the telescope

The actress and producer has addressed rumors that BJ, whom she dated occasionally for a number of years, is the father of her children.

She said Marie Claire magazine, ‘It doesn’t bother me. He is the godparent to both of my children – and they have such a great relationship – and until now [the rumors haven’t] didn’t affect my happiness at all, it didn’t affect my kids or BJ… If that’s what excites people, I’ll take it.’

Meanwhile, the proud creator of the Never Have I Ever show is celebrating the success of season three, which received 55 million hours of viewing over a three-day period after it debuted on Netflix on August 12.