Mindy Kaling cuts fashionable figure in colorful floral blouse and shorts for Day of Indulgence

Mindy Kaling looked fashionable as she went to a Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood on Sunday.

The 43-year-old actress wore a blue, orange, pink and green floral blouse and denim shorts to the event.

She wore little brown moccasins and carried a white bag over her shoulder.

The Massachusetts resident’s brown hair brushed her shoulders as she stepped out of her car.

She also accessorized with large earrings, a chunky silver bracelet and sparkly rings.

The Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood is an annual celebration hosted by producer Jennifer Klein full of indulgence for women in Hollywood.

The Office star’s outing marked a rare day off for the ever-busy actress and writer.

In addition to filming several episodes of The Morning Show, it was recently announced that the television show she is producing on Netflix, Never Have I Ever, is ending after its upcoming fourth season.

In addition, Legally Blonde 3, with a screenplay that Kaling co-wrote, is moving forward and will hit theaters next year.

In addition to working in the film industry, the star of The Mindy Project also has her hands full with her family obligations.

The Dartmouth College graduate has two children, four-year-old daughter Katherine and her son Spencer, who turns two next month.

She has chosen to remain silent about the identities or identities of the father or fathers of her children.