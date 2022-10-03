Mindy Kaling and longtime close friend B.J. Novak step out for dinner at private members-only club

Mindy Kaling and her good friend BJ Novak went out to dinner together in West Hollywood, California on Saturday.

The 43-year-old actress wore an all-black outfit for their dinner outing at San Vicente Bungalows with matching jacket, pants and sandals.

Mindy had her dark hair over her shoulders and was adorned with earrings and bracelets.

BJ, 43, kept it casual in an openwork, vertical striped blue button placket over a tan V-neck undershirt.

He completed his look with dark pants and brown shoes.

The actor wore a watch to dinner at the private members’ club.

Mindy and BJ joked about their “insanely complicated relationship” last month as they took the stage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards to hand out Best Writing in a Limited Series.

“And to all the nominees, we just want to say, ‘Congratulations, you lazy bastards.’ How do you get away with it?” Mindy joked.

“Eight episodes?” BJ said.

“We showed up on sitcoms, 22 episodes a year,” Mindy said.

“And that show, it would take up your whole life. No time for other projects,” continued BJ.

‘No time for a social life. You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your co-stars,” Mindy joked.

“That’s right,” BJ agreed before announcing that Mike White, 52, had won for his work on The White Lotus.

BJ and Mindy starred in The Office together and occasionally dated while acting and writing for the sitcom. He is also the godfather to her two children, four-year-old Katherine and two-year-old Spencer.

Mindy told Marie Claire magazine last month that paternity rumors surrounding her ex-boyfriend BJ “don’t bother her.”