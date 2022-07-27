‘Mind your f**king business’: Dana White delivers X-rated response to critics after gifting $250,000

UFC boss Dana White has criticized people for criticizing his $250,000 birthday gift to YouTube star and friend Kyle Forgeard, telling people to get on with their “own f***ing business.”

White’s detractors were quick to point out the protracted debate over underpaid UFC stars when he donated a quarter of a million dollars.

The video shows Forgeard unpacking a box for White before taking out a clear bag containing the huge sum of money.

Forgeard is a member of the Nelk Boys – one of the largest YouTube channels with over 7 million subscribers tuning in to their viral prank videos. They have developed a close relationship with White and usually side with most major UFC fights.

UFC chief Dana White (left) waits for Kyle Forgeard to open the present before bursting out laughing as the YouTuber opens the box and finds $250,000

Forgeard (left) looks stunned as he holds up the money before hugging White (right)

The 28-year-old reacted with disbelief and was clearly stunned by the gift offered to him by the UFC boss and responded by saying, “No, holy s***.”

When the video was pushed to Forgeard’s 2.4 million Instagram followers, other social media users quickly started targeting White for giving his friend more money than he paid some of the UFC fighters on his roster. .

Disputes involving high-profile fighters such as heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the issues surrounding athletes struggling lower to make ends meet fueled the fire after White’s birthday gift was made public.

White has recently received heavy criticism from high profile figures such as Jake Paul

A Twitter user insists White is screwing his UFC fighters with insufficient amounts

Another mocked an alternate response from White, claiming the UFC boss is exploiting fighters

One Twitter user insisted that White “screwed his own fighters with less money” while paying famous YouTubers more.

Another user joked an alternate response from the 52-year-old, saying: ‘I will exploit my fighters as I please’.

A comment on the video stressed that White’s gift wouldn’t have been so bad by UFC supporters if he had “paid his fighters a reasonable amount,” while another posted an image of the UFC chief edited to look like a clown. appear.

White has never shied away from the public and refused to do so in this case, as he gave a rude response to online critics, saying:

This social media user tried to balance the debate and insisted that White pay his fighters more

An edited photo posted to Twitter shows White dressed as a circus clown

“Let me set this record straight. First of all, all those people on the internet, go for fun. OK.

‘I spend my money however f*** I want to spend my money. Mind your own f****ng business,’ he said.

‘No. 2, if you look at what Kyle and the Nelk Boys have done, how they interact with it and a lot of other things they’ve done, those kids have never asked me for anything.

“They never asked me for anything, and they couldn’t be better people. Kyle has done so many things for me.

“Believe me, the $250,000 I gave him for his birthday doesn’t cover the amount of things that boy has done for me.”